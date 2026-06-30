ETV Bharat / state

AAP Alleges Rs 650 Crore Health Scam In Delhi; BJP Rejects Charges As Baseless

New Delhi: A political row has erupted in the national capital after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday accused the BJP-led Delhi government of a Rs 650-crore health procurement scam.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rejected the allegations as "baseless and misleading", saying the government had itself ordered a vigilance probe into the alleged irregularities.

Neither Chief Minister Rekha Gupta nor Health Minister Pankaj Singh has officially responded to the allegations.

Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the purported scam was the result of a "well-planned conspiracy" involving changes to procurement rules.

In a post on X, Bharadwaj claimed that the government curtailed hospitals' purchasing powers and transferred procurement authority to the Central Procurement Agency (CPA). He further alleged that procurement norms were bypassed to appoint Dr Vatsala as Director General of Health Services (DGHS), enabling large-scale irregularities.

According to Bharadwaj, medical supplies were procured in quantities far exceeding actual requirements and at inflated prices. He alleged that bedsheets worth Rs 150 each were purchased for Rs 450 and claimed that a 200-bed hospital was forced to accept as many as 20,000 bedsheets.

Calling it the BJP government's "biggest achievement" in its 16 months in office, Bharadwaj demanded accountability for the alleged irregularities.

BJP Rejects Allegations