AAP Alleges Rs 650 Crore Health Scam In Delhi; BJP Rejects Charges As Baseless
AAP accused the Rekha Gupta government of a Rs 650-crore health scam, but BJP called the allegations baseless and defended its actions.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 12:33 PM IST
New Delhi: A political row has erupted in the national capital after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday accused the BJP-led Delhi government of a Rs 650-crore health procurement scam.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rejected the allegations as "baseless and misleading", saying the government had itself ordered a vigilance probe into the alleged irregularities.
Neither Chief Minister Rekha Gupta nor Health Minister Pankaj Singh has officially responded to the allegations.
Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the purported scam was the result of a "well-planned conspiracy" involving changes to procurement rules.
In a post on X, Bharadwaj claimed that the government curtailed hospitals' purchasing powers and transferred procurement authority to the Central Procurement Agency (CPA). He further alleged that procurement norms were bypassed to appoint Dr Vatsala as Director General of Health Services (DGHS), enabling large-scale irregularities.
Chronology समझिए— Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) June 29, 2026
👉🏼सोची-समझी प्लानिंग के साथ रेखा गुप्ता सरकार ने 650 करोड़ के स्वास्थ्य घोटाले को अंजाम दिया
👉🏼पहले नियमों में बदलाव कर अस्पतालों की बजाए सीपीए को खरीदारी का अधिकार दिया गया
👉🏼फिर नियम विरुद्ध डा. वत्सला को रेखा गुप्ता सरकार ने बनाया डीजीएचएस
👉🏼लूट की रकम…
According to Bharadwaj, medical supplies were procured in quantities far exceeding actual requirements and at inflated prices. He alleged that bedsheets worth Rs 150 each were purchased for Rs 450 and claimed that a 200-bed hospital was forced to accept as many as 20,000 bedsheets.
Calling it the BJP government's "biggest achievement" in its 16 months in office, Bharadwaj demanded accountability for the alleged irregularities.
BJP Rejects Allegations
Responding to the charges, BJP chief whip and MLA Abhay Verma dismissed the Rs 650-crore figure as "completely fabricated" and asked AAP to explain the basis of its claim.
Verma said the Rekha Gupta government did not wait for formal complaints and initiated action as soon as it detected suspected irregularities. He said Chief Minister Gupta ordered an immediate vigilance inquiry, following which around 40 officials were transferred.
He also claimed that officials linked to the case had been suspended and arrested, while the investigation remains underway.
Verma said the BJP government follows a policy of "zero tolerance" towards corruption. He said, "Anyone found guilty will not be spared, regardless of their position."
Highlighting the government's transparency measures, he said more than 100 officials in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department had also been transferred and new postings were being made through a transparent lottery-based system.
He urged the Opposition to wait for the vigilance investigation to conclude, saying the final report would establish the facts.
Focus Shifts To Vigilance Probe
The controversy has intensified political sparring over Delhi's healthcare administration and public procurement processes. While the AAP is seeking to corner the BJP government over the alleged scam, the ruling party maintains that its prompt action demonstrates its commitment to transparency and accountability.
The findings of the vigilance probe are now expected to determine whether any irregularities occurred and fix responsibility, if any.
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