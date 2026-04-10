Delhi HC Told X Could Lose Immunity For Not Acting On Rana Ayyub Posts
Centre and Delhi Police told the HC that X may lose legal protection for failing to remove Ayyub’s posts despite notices and a court order.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre and Delhi Police have told the Delhi High Court that social media platform X could lose its legal protection in India if it fails to act on posts made by journalist Rana Ayyub concerning Hindu deities and Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.
The submission was made before Justice Purushendra Kumar Kaurav, who has scheduled the next hearing in the matter for May 19, 2026. Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre, said Delhi Police had requested X in September and December 2025 to remove the posts made by Rana Ayyub.
He further stated that in January 2025, a Saket court had ordered the registration of an FIR against Ayyub. He argued that after receiving police notices and a court order, X should have removed the posts, and questioned how the platform could continue to enjoy legal protection in India if it failed to comply.
On behalf of X, it was argued that the platform is not a government authority against whom a writ petition can be filed. It added that the petition should have been filed against Rana Ayyub instead. The platform also stated that Delhi Police and the Centre could have issued a takedown notice under Section 69A of the IT Act.
Senior advocate Vrinda Grover, representing Rana Ayyub, submitted that the writ petition is not maintainable. The High Court then directed Ayyub to file her response. Earlier, on April 8, the High Court had expressed strong objections to posts made by Rana Ayyub between 2013 and 2017 concerning Hindu deities and Vinayak Savarkar.
The court had observed that the X posts were "offensive, provocative, and communal in nature," and directed Delhi Police and X to take appropriate action. The court also emphasised the need for serious consideration of the matter and called for coordination between X, Delhi Police, and the Centre.
The petition was filed by Amita Sachdeva, who had earlier approached the Saket court. The Saket court had directed Delhi Police to register an FIR against Ayyub and investigate the matter. Delhi Police informed the court that the posts in question are no longer available on X.
In her petition, Sachdeva alleged that Rana Ayyub’s posts depicted Hindu deities Ram and Sita, Vinayak Savarkar, and Hindu nationalism in a manner that hurt religious sentiments and reflected anti-India views. She stated that, as a follower of Sanatan Dharma, she was deeply hurt by the posts. The petition specifically refers to seven posts made by Ayyub between 2013 and 2017.
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