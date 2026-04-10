ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Told X Could Lose Immunity For Not Acting On Rana Ayyub Posts

Delhi Police and the Centre said X ignored notices regarding Rana Ayyub's posts, risking the loss of legal protection in India. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Centre and Delhi Police have told the Delhi High Court that social media platform X could lose its legal protection in India if it fails to act on posts made by journalist Rana Ayyub concerning Hindu deities and Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

The submission was made before Justice Purushendra Kumar Kaurav, who has scheduled the next hearing in the matter for May 19, 2026. Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre, said Delhi Police had requested X in September and December 2025 to remove the posts made by Rana Ayyub.

He further stated that in January 2025, a Saket court had ordered the registration of an FIR against Ayyub. He argued that after receiving police notices and a court order, X should have removed the posts, and questioned how the platform could continue to enjoy legal protection in India if it failed to comply.

On behalf of X, it was argued that the platform is not a government authority against whom a writ petition can be filed. It added that the petition should have been filed against Rana Ayyub instead. The platform also stated that Delhi Police and the Centre could have issued a takedown notice under Section 69A of the IT Act.