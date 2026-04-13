ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC To Hear CBI Plea Against Kejriwal’s Acquittal In Excise Scam Today

Delhi High Court to decide on CBI’s plea against acquittal of Arvind Kejriwal and 22 others. ( File photo/ANI )

New Delhi: The High Court will today hear the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)'s petition challenging the trial court's acquittal of all 23 accused, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in the Delhi Excise Scam case. Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma will preside over the hearing.

The CBI, opposing Kejriwal’s petition, has said that this is akin to forum shopping. The CBI also stated that a judge’s participation in RSS meetings cannot be grounds for recusal from the hearing. Today, Kejriwal himself is expected to present arguments on his behalf.

Previously, Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia had written to Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya, requesting that Justice Sharma’s bench be recused from hearing the case, but the Chief Justice rejected this plea.

On March 16, the court had given time to Kejriwal and all other accused to respond. On March 9, the High Court issued notices to Kejriwal and all other accused. The High Court had also stayed the adverse remarks made by the trial court against the CBI.

The High Court had ordered the trial court not to proceed further with the money laundering case related to the Delhi Excise Scam.

To recall, on February 27, the Rouse Avenue Court had acquitted all the accused. The Rouse Avenue Court observed that there were several contradictions in the chargesheet. The court stated that the facts presented in the thousands of pages of the chargesheet did not match the witnesses' statements.