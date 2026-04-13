Delhi HC To Hear CBI Plea Against Kejriwal’s Acquittal In Excise Scam Today
CBI contests trial court’s acquittal of Kejriwal and 22 others; Delhi High Court scheduled to hear the matter today.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 12:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The High Court will today hear the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)'s petition challenging the trial court's acquittal of all 23 accused, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in the Delhi Excise Scam case. Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma will preside over the hearing.
The CBI, opposing Kejriwal’s petition, has said that this is akin to forum shopping. The CBI also stated that a judge’s participation in RSS meetings cannot be grounds for recusal from the hearing. Today, Kejriwal himself is expected to present arguments on his behalf.
Previously, Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia had written to Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya, requesting that Justice Sharma’s bench be recused from hearing the case, but the Chief Justice rejected this plea.
On March 16, the court had given time to Kejriwal and all other accused to respond. On March 9, the High Court issued notices to Kejriwal and all other accused. The High Court had also stayed the adverse remarks made by the trial court against the CBI.
The High Court had ordered the trial court not to proceed further with the money laundering case related to the Delhi Excise Scam.
To recall, on February 27, the Rouse Avenue Court had acquitted all the accused. The Rouse Avenue Court observed that there were several contradictions in the chargesheet. The court stated that the facts presented in the thousands of pages of the chargesheet did not match the witnesses' statements.
The Rouse Avenue Court also noted that Manish Sisodia had spent about 530 days in jail in this case. Arvind Kejriwal was in jail for 156 days in two separate periods. Arvind Kejriwal was released on September 13, 2024, after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the CBI case.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Arvind Kejriwal on March 21, 2024, after questioning him. On May 10, the Supreme Court granted Kejriwal interim bail until June 1, after which Kejriwal surrendered on June 2, 2024.
On June 26, 2024, Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI. On May 10, 2024, the ED filed a sixth supplementary chargesheet, naming former BRS leader K Kavitha, Chanpreet Singh, Damodar Sharma, Prince Kumar, and Arvind Singh as accused.
The court took cognisance of the sixth supplementary chargesheet on May 29. Notably, on August 27, the Supreme Court granted bail to K Kavitha in the CBI and ED cases.
On September 13, 2024, the Supreme Court granted regular bail to Kejriwal in the CBI case. Earlier, on July 12, 2024, the Supreme Court had granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the ED case.
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- In Delhi Excise Case, High Court Allows Kejriwal To Represent Himself Against CBI's Challenge To Acquittal