ETV Bharat / state

'Gaps In Prosecution Story': Delhi HC Sets Aside Conviction Of Sonu Punjaban In Trafficking Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday set aside the conviction and 24-year jail sentence of Geeta Arora alias Sonu Punjaban in a case of alleged trafficking of a 12-year-old girl and acquitted her of all charges. Justice Chandrasekharan Sudha also granted the relief to co-accused Sandeep Bedwal, who was sentenced to 20 years in jail in the case probed by the Delhi Police.

The court, in its judgement on appeals by the two accused, said the testimony of the victim suffered from "material contradictions, improvements and inconsistencies" and her conduct cast a "serious shadow" on her reliability.

The court held that there were "several gaps in the prosecution's story" and in the absence of any independent corroboration, it was unsafe to sustain the conviction of the appellants on the basis of the victim's testimony.

"In these circumstances, it can only be held that the materials on record are insufficient to find A1 and A2 guilty of the offences charged against them. Therefore, the conclusion can only be that the trial court went wrong in relying on such unsatisfactory evidence to find the guilt of the accused," the court held.

"In the result, the appeals are allowed, and the impugned judgment of conviction and order on sentence are set aside. The appellants, namely, A1 is acquitted under Section 235(1) CrPC of the charges under Sections 363, 366, 366A, 370, 372, 376, and 120B. A2 is acquitted under Section 235(1) CrPC of the charges under Sections 366A, 370, 372, 373, 328, 342 and 120B IPC. They are set at liberty, and their respective bail bonds shall stand cancelled," the court concluded.

As per the prosecution, the victim, who was about 12 years old, was kidnapped in 2009. It was alleged that Bedwal had enticed her under the pretext of marriage, raped her and then sold to several persons who forced her into prostitution and sexually exploited her.

During the course of such trafficking, the victim was ultimately sold to Sonu Punjaban, who used her for prostitution before further selling her to other persons, it was claimed.

In the judgement, the court opined that the investigation in the present case suffered from serious deficiencies as the persons allegedly involved in the chain of trafficking were neither properly identified nor apprehended.

It observed that the prosecution did not establish any "definite or consistent timeline" of when the victim was in Sonu Punjaban's custody.