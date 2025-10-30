Delhi HC Seeks Written Arguments in Sameer Wankhede Defamation Case Against Netflix, Red Chillies
Justice Pushpendra Kaurav has scheduled the next hearing for November 10 and directed both parties to submit written arguments to the court by November 6.
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed both sides to file written submissions in the defamation case filed by former Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede against Netflix, Shah Rukh Khan, and the makers of the web series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood over his portrayal in the Aryan Khan drug case.
Wankhede is seeking Rs 2 crore in damages from Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan’s company Red Chillies Entertainment, and others. He claims the series misrepresents him and damages the reputation of the investigation agency.
The petition states that, because the case involving Wankhede and Aryan Khan is still ongoing in the Bombay High Court and the trial court, releasing a web series about it interferes with the legal process. It also requests that any compensation awarded by the court be given to Tata Memorial Hospital.
Red Chillies Entertainment, in its reply opposing the injunction, has described Wankhede’s defamation claim as legally untenable and without merit. The company stated that the series is satirical in nature and does not specifically name or depict Wankhede.
It also argued that Wankhede, as a public servant, is subject to public scrutiny and cannot claim defamation over satire or commentary. Red Chillies further maintained that the court lacks territorial jurisdiction over the case and that the series falls within artistic expression protected by the Constitution.
Wankhede’s petition additionally states that the web series violates several provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, claiming that it contains objectionable and offensive material intended to harm public sentiment.
