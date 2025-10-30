ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Seeks Written Arguments in Sameer Wankhede Defamation Case Against Netflix, Red Chillies

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed both sides to file written submissions in the defamation case filed by former Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede against Netflix, Shah Rukh Khan, and the makers of the web series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood over his portrayal in the Aryan Khan drug case.

Justice Pushpendra Kaurav has listed the next hearing for November 10, and both sides have been asked to submit written arguments by November 6.

Wankhede is seeking Rs 2 crore in damages from Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan’s company Red Chillies Entertainment, and others. He claims the series misrepresents him and damages the reputation of the investigation agency.

The petition states that, because the case involving Wankhede and Aryan Khan is still ongoing in the Bombay High Court and the trial court, releasing a web series about it interferes with the legal process. It also requests that any compensation awarded by the court be given to Tata Memorial Hospital.