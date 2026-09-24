Delhi HC Seeks Response From DU Over Victory Processions After DUSU Polls
The High Court, however, observed that no defacement of public property was reported during this year’s DUSU elections, describing it as a significant achievement.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 4:29 AM IST|
Updated : September 24, 2026 at 4:34 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Delhi University seeking an explanation over the alleged violation of its order prohibiting victory processions following the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election results.
A bench headed by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya asked Delhi University why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against it for allegedly failing to comply with the court’s directions.
The High Court, however, observed that no defacement of public property was reported during this year’s DUSU elections.
The court also asked candidates in the DUSU elections why they should not be directed to compensate for the election-related damage allegedly caused by non-compliance with the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations.
The matter arose from a fresh application filed by advocate Prashant Manchanda. He alleged that victorious candidates took out victory processions at Delhi University and other locations on September 19, in violation of the High Court’s September 17 order.
According to the plea, the court had directed that no victory procession should be held after the declaration of the DUSU election results.
On September 18, the High Court had also prohibited victory processions anywhere in Delhi following the DUSU election results. The court had clarified that it was not intervening in the conduct of the DUSU elections, but warned that if the elections were not conducted satisfactorily, it could consider stopping the elected office-bearers from functioning.
Earlier, on September 15, the court had warned candidates contesting the elections that violation of rules and guidelines could invite contempt proceedings.
During the hearing, the court noted the role played by student organisations in the DUSU elections and directed their office-bearers to instruct candidates to comply with the prescribed rules.
The High Court is hearing an earlier petition filed by Manchanda alleging widespread violations of rules during DUSU election campaigning.
The petition has alleged violations of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations and the DUSU Code of Conduct during the election process.
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