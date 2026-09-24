ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Seeks Response From DU Over Victory Processions After DUSU Polls

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Delhi University seeking an explanation over the alleged violation of its order prohibiting victory processions following the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election results.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya asked Delhi University why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against it for allegedly failing to comply with the court’s directions.

The High Court, however, observed that no defacement of public property was reported during this year’s DUSU elections.

The court also asked candidates in the DUSU elections why they should not be directed to compensate for the election-related damage allegedly caused by non-compliance with the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations.

The matter arose from a fresh application filed by advocate Prashant Manchanda. He alleged that victorious candidates took out victory processions at Delhi University and other locations on September 19, in violation of the High Court’s September 17 order.

According to the plea, the court had directed that no victory procession should be held after the declaration of the DUSU election results.