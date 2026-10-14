Delhi HC Seeks Information On Pending Lookout Circulars Against Anil Ambani's Son
Justice Vimal Kumar Yadav passed the direction while disposing of a petition filed by Anmol seeking disclosure of any subsisting LOC issued against him.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 10:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the authorities to communicate to Jai Anmol Ambani, son of industrialist Anil Ambani, as to whether any Lookout Circular issued against him is still pending, within four weeks.
Justice Vimal Kumar Yadav passed the direction while disposing of a petition filed by Anmol seeking disclosure of any subsisting LOC issued against him. Anmol had filed the petition seeking information about any applicable lookout circulars issued against him.
The court was informed by the lawyers representing the Bureau of Immigration and the CBI that the relevant information was sent directly to the Chief Immigration Officer, and a copy was sent only to the officials.
The central government stated that the officials would treat the petition as a representation and send the necessary information to Anmol within the stipulated time.
Anmol's lawyers agreed to this proposal and did not object to the disposal of the petition on this basis. The court then directed the authorities to send the necessary information to Ambani within four weeks. In a similar development, another bench had directed the authorities to provide specific information to Anil Ambani's second son, Jai Anshul Ambani, about the lookout circular issued against him including the date of its issuance, and a copy of the formal order.
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