ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Seeks Information On Pending Lookout Circulars Against Anil Ambani's Son

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the authorities to communicate to Jai Anmol Ambani, son of industrialist Anil Ambani, as to whether any Lookout Circular issued against him is still pending, within four weeks.

Justice Vimal Kumar Yadav passed the direction while disposing of a petition filed by Anmol seeking disclosure of any subsisting LOC issued against him. Anmol had filed the petition seeking information about any applicable lookout circulars issued against him.

The court was informed by the lawyers representing the Bureau of Immigration and the CBI that the relevant information was sent directly to the Chief Immigration Officer, and a copy was sent only to the officials.

The central government stated that the officials would treat the petition as a representation and send the necessary information to Anmol within the stipulated time.