Delhi HC Says Delhi Has Become 'Mandi' For Child Trafficking, Seeks Police's Response On PIL
A public interest litigation was filed by Just Rights for Children Alliance. The High Court has listed the mater for July 10, 2026.
By PTI
Published : April 1, 2026 at 10:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The national capital has become a "mandi" for child trafficking, the Delhi High Court said on Wednesday and asked the railways and the police to respond to a petition raising concern over such incidents blatantly happening at railway stations and surrounding areas.
A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia issued notice to the railways, Delhi government, Delhi Police and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on the public interest litigation (PIL) by Just Rights for Children Alliance.
The bench observed that the menace of child trafficking remained "unabated" even after judicial orders and asked the NCPCR to provide the requisite data to enable it to pass appropriate directions in the matter.
Listing the case for hearing on July 10, it also asked the NCPCR to give its suggestions. "Delhi has become a mandi now for child trafficking, and for ascertaining this fact, you need not go through the petition. Just roam around (the railway stations) for two hours," the bench remarked during the hearing.
The court noted that although measures were adopted by the authorities, including the railways, to curb trafficking, the situation remained unchanged due to a lack of effective implementation.
"It is common knowledge that trafficking of children of tender age is rampant. This court has time and again expressed concerns and issued directions. However, the menace is unabated," the court said in the order.
Lawyer Prabhsahay Kaur, appearing for the petitioner, said over 84,000 children were rescued by Railway Protection Force from between 2018 and 2024 on railway premises.
She also said there was an incident where a girl, after being rescued from Anand Vihar Railway Station, was handed over back to traffickers, instead of being produced before the child welfare committee, and was later again rescued in a raid.
The petition said in view of the alarming surge in incidents of child trafficking and other crimes against children occurring within railway premises and on trains, the Ministry of Railways and National Human Rights notified Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the identification, rescue, and rehabilitation of victimised children.
The authorities were, however, acting in gross violation of such SOPs, leading to miscarriage of justice, the plea further alleged. In the PIL, the petitioner sought strict compliance with the SOP. It also prayed for directions for ensuring that rescued children are not re-trafficked.