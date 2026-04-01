ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Says Delhi Has Become 'Mandi' For Child Trafficking, Seeks Police's Response On PIL

New Delhi: The national capital has become a "mandi" for child trafficking, the Delhi High Court said on Wednesday and asked the railways and the police to respond to a petition raising concern over such incidents blatantly happening at railway stations and surrounding areas.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia issued notice to the railways, Delhi government, Delhi Police and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on the public interest litigation (PIL) by Just Rights for Children Alliance.

The bench observed that the menace of child trafficking remained "unabated" even after judicial orders and asked the NCPCR to provide the requisite data to enable it to pass appropriate directions in the matter.

Listing the case for hearing on July 10, it also asked the NCPCR to give its suggestions. "Delhi has become a mandi now for child trafficking, and for ascertaining this fact, you need not go through the petition. Just roam around (the railway stations) for two hours," the bench remarked during the hearing.

The court noted that although measures were adopted by the authorities, including the railways, to curb trafficking, the situation remained unchanged due to a lack of effective implementation.