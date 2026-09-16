Delhi HC Refuses Urgent Listing Of Karni Sena's Plea For September 20 Protest At Jantar Mantar
The court said since the protest is scheduled for September 20 and a petition has been filed, it would be listed in due course.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to urgently list a plea filed by Kshatriya Karni Sena, seeking permission to hold a protest against reservation policies and University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations at Jantar Mantar on September 20, which the Delhi Police has denied permission.
A bench led by Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya told the petitioner to rectify errors in the petition, noting that it would be listed automatically once corrected.
The lawyer representing the petitioner stated that the Delhi Police had initially granted permission for the protest but later revoked it. The court observed that since the protest is scheduled for September 20 and the petition has been filed, it would be listed in due course.
The Karni Sena had previously planned to hold the protest on September 6 and permission was sought from the Delhi Police on August 27, stating the protest would be peaceful. However, on August 28, the Delhi Police denied permission, citing preparations for the BRICS Summit.
Challenging the Delhi Police's refusal to permit the protest on September 6, Karni Sena chief Raj Shekhawat filed a petition in the High Court. On September 7, the High Court directed the Delhi Police to consider a fresh application for the revised date of September 20 and take a decision by September 14.
The September 20 protest has been proposed from 10 am to 5 pm.
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