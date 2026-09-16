ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Refuses Urgent Listing Of Karni Sena's Plea For September 20 Protest At Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to urgently list a plea filed by Kshatriya Karni Sena, seeking permission to hold a protest against reservation policies and University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations at Jantar Mantar on September 20, which the Delhi Police has denied permission.

A bench led by Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya told the petitioner to rectify errors in the petition, noting that it would be listed automatically once corrected.

The lawyer representing the petitioner stated that the Delhi Police had initially granted permission for the protest but later revoked it. The court observed that since the protest is scheduled for September 20 and the petition has been filed, it would be listed in due course.