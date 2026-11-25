ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Refuses To Interfere With Govt's Decision To Shut Kartarpur Sahib Corridor For Pilgrims

FILE- Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in Gurdaspur, Punjab ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a petition challenging the Centre's decision to close the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district in Punjab. It has been shut since May 7, 2025.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma said it cannot interfere with the government's policy decision. "It appears that the corridor was operational to secure and promote the religious sentiments of sikh pilgrims. However, the record reveals that after the Pahalgam terror attack, a policy decision was taken by the government of India to suspend the services of the Shri Kartarpur Sahib corridor from May 7, 2025. Such a decision was taken by the government of India in the interest of its citizens," the bench noted.