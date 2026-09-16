Delhi HC Questions Use Of ‘Shoorveer’ Song In ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’
The observations came while hearing a petition seeking directions to remove the ‘Shoorveer’ song from the scene or replace it with another song.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 10:07 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has questioned the makers of Mirzapur: The Movie over the use of the song ‘Shoorveer’ in a scene of the film. The court noted that the song was written to honour Maharana Pratap.
A bench headed by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya asked the lawyer appearing for the film’s producer, Excel Entertainment Pvt Ltd, to watch the film and inform the court about the matter on Thursday, September 17.
During the hearing, the court asked advocate J K Bhardwaj, appearing for Excel Entertainment, whether his “conscience was satisfied” with the use of the song in the particular scene.
The observations came while hearing a petition seeking directions to remove the ‘Shoorveer’ song from the scene or replace it with another song.
The petition also seeks appropriate guidelines regarding the use in films of songs associated with historical and culturally significant personalities. The petition has been filed by Prashant Kumar Singh, a graduate of Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
The petitioner has argued that the use of such songs should not associate the legacy of historical figures with fictional criminals or anti-social activities.
The court is expected to hear the matter further on September 17, when the producer's counsel will inform it after viewing the film.
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