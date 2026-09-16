ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Questions Use Of ‘Shoorveer’ Song In ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has questioned the makers of Mirzapur: The Movie over the use of the song ‘Shoorveer’ in a scene of the film. The court noted that the song was written to honour Maharana Pratap.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya asked the lawyer appearing for the film’s producer, Excel Entertainment Pvt Ltd, to watch the film and inform the court about the matter on Thursday, September 17.

During the hearing, the court asked advocate J K Bhardwaj, appearing for Excel Entertainment, whether his “conscience was satisfied” with the use of the song in the particular scene.

The observations came while hearing a petition seeking directions to remove the ‘Shoorveer’ song from the scene or replace it with another song.