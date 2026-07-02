Delhi HC Orders Removal Of AI-Generated Obscene Content Targeting Ravi Kishan
Justice Jyoti Singh ordered that if users who uploaded the objectionable content fail to remove it within a week, Google must take down the links.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the removal of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated obscene and defamatory content targeting actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan, while hearing a plea seeking protection of his personality rights.
Justice Jyoti Singh ordered that if users who uploaded the objectionable content fail to remove it within a week, Google must take down the links itself. During the hearing, senior advocate N. Hariharan, appearing for Ravi Kishan, submitted that AI-generated obscene, pornographic and other derogatory content related to the actor was being circulated in the form of reels on Instagram and other social media platforms. He referred to several web links and requested for their immediate removal.
Hariharan argued that the petitioner, being a public figure, was suffering reputational harm due to the dissemination of false and offensive content.
He also cited the "Ishq" segment on 104.8 FM radio titled "What is Love with Kavi Kishan", contending that it violated Ravi Kishan's personality rights and commercially exploited his identity without authorisation.
The High Court has, in recent years, passed similar orders safeguarding the personality rights of several prominent figures, including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, actors Arjun Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Mohanlal, Sonakshi Sinha, Kajol, Vivek Oberoi, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and filmmaker Karan Johar.
The court has also protected the personality rights of spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, former MP and Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir, yoga guru Baba Ramdev, actress and MP Jaya Bachchan, journalist Sudhir Chaudhary, founder of the Art of Living Foundation Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Telugu actor Nagarjuna, and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, among others.
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