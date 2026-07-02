ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Orders Removal Of AI-Generated Obscene Content Targeting Ravi Kishan

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the removal of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated obscene and defamatory content targeting actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan, while hearing a plea seeking protection of his personality rights.

Justice Jyoti Singh ordered that if users who uploaded the objectionable content fail to remove it within a week, Google must take down the links itself. During the hearing, senior advocate N. Hariharan, appearing for Ravi Kishan, submitted that AI-generated obscene, pornographic and other derogatory content related to the actor was being circulated in the form of reels on Instagram and other social media platforms. He referred to several web links and requested for their immediate removal.

Hariharan argued that the petitioner, being a public figure, was suffering reputational harm due to the dissemination of false and offensive content.