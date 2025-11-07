ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Directs Police To Expedite Security Decision For Ex-DUSU President Raunak Khatri Amid Extortion Threats

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the police to expedite a decision on the application seeking security for former Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president and NSUI leader Raunak Khatri. Justice Ravindra Dudeja directed the Delhi Police to ensure a beat constable visits Khatri's home once daily for the next two weeks to ensure his safety.

Raunak Khatri had filed a petition seeking security from the Delhi Police following alleged extortion demands from the Rohit Godara gang. During the hearing, lawyers Obhirup Ghosh and Nishant Khatri, representing Khatri, stated that on September 29, he received a message from a phone number registered in Ukraine, in which a person calling himself Rohit Godara demanded Rs 5 crore.

According to them, the message threatened to shoot the petitioner. Khatri had also provided screenshots of the call and WhatsApp messages to the police as evidence.