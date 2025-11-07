Delhi HC Directs Police To Expedite Security Decision For Ex-DUSU President Raunak Khatri Amid Extortion Threats
Raunak Khatri had filed a petition seeking security from the Delhi Police following alleged extortion demands from the Rohit Godara gang.
Published : November 7, 2025 at 9:42 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the police to expedite a decision on the application seeking security for former Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president and NSUI leader Raunak Khatri. Justice Ravindra Dudeja directed the Delhi Police to ensure a beat constable visits Khatri's home once daily for the next two weeks to ensure his safety.
Raunak Khatri had filed a petition seeking security from the Delhi Police following alleged extortion demands from the Rohit Godara gang. During the hearing, lawyers Obhirup Ghosh and Nishant Khatri, representing Khatri, stated that on September 29, he received a message from a phone number registered in Ukraine, in which a person calling himself Rohit Godara demanded Rs 5 crore.
According to them, the message threatened to shoot the petitioner. Khatri had also provided screenshots of the call and WhatsApp messages to the police as evidence.
Sanjay Law, representing the Delhi Police, said that Khatri's security application has been forwarded to the DCP of the Special Cell. The concerned DCP will assess the threat and make a decision. During the hearing, the court stated that the government is responsible for the safety of all citizens. As a constitutional court, it is its responsibility to ensure the safety of every citizen.
The court stated that Raunak Khatri's life is in danger, and therefore, the DCP of North and Outer Delhi and the DCP of the Special Cell should expedite a decision on the petitioner's application. Meanwhile, a beat constable and SHO will ensure Raunak Khatri's security. The beat constable will meet with Khatri once daily to inquire about his well-being.
