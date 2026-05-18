Delhi HC Judge Transferred For Misbehaving With Lawyer
Judge Rakesh Kumar Pancham has been attached to the Director of the Delhi Judicial Academy. The incident took place on Saturday at the Rohini Court.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 12:33 PM IST
New Delhi: A judge of the Delhi High Court has been transferred for misbehaving with a lawyer practising at the Rohini Court. According to a notification issued by the High Court, Judge Rakesh Kumar Pancham has been attached to the Director of the Delhi Judicial Academy.
Notably, lawyers in Delhi are on strike on Monday, called by the Coordination Committee of the All District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi in protest against the alleged misconduct of the judge. They alleged that lawyers are being barred from entering the courtrooms in almost all district courts.
Vijay Bishnoi, secretary of the coordination committee, said a strong objection has been raised to the objectionable behaviour of the concerned judge towards a lawyer. The committee has demanded an inquiry into the conduct of the judge in question.
The incident occurred on Saturday during the hearing of a case in Judge Pancham's courtroom, when he rejected a request to hear the case at a later time by Rajiv Kumar Tehlan, president of the Rohini Court Bar Association. Subsequently, other lawyers reached the court, leading to a heated argument between the judge and the lawyers.
The situation escalated to such an extent that the legal fraternity termed it "gross judicial misconduct", alleging that the judge had used filthy expletives and abusive language.
The lawyers had lodged a formal complaint regarding the incident with the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. Upon observing the judge's erratic physical demeanour and facial flushing, the bar association president demanded an immediate medical examination of the judge.
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