ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Judge Transferred For Misbehaving With Lawyer

New Delhi: A judge of the Delhi High Court has been transferred for misbehaving with a lawyer practising at the Rohini Court. According to a notification issued by the High Court, Judge Rakesh Kumar Pancham has been attached to the Director of the Delhi Judicial Academy.

Notably, lawyers in Delhi are on strike on Monday, called by the Coordination Committee of the All District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi in protest against the alleged misconduct of the judge. They alleged that lawyers are being barred from entering the courtrooms in almost all district courts.

Vijay Bishnoi, secretary of the coordination committee, said a strong objection has been raised to the objectionable behaviour of the concerned judge towards a lawyer. The committee has demanded an inquiry into the conduct of the judge in question.