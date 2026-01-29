ETV Bharat / state

HC Judge Recuses From Hearing Kapur Family ; Matter Listed Before New Bench For Thursday

New Delhi: Justice Vikas Mahajan of the Delhi High Court on Wednesday recused himself from hearing a civil suit filed by Rani Kapur, mother of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, alleging that a "fraudulent family trust" was created to deprive her of her entire estate.

Following the recusal, the Court directed that the matter be listed before another Bench on Thursday (January 29). Rani Kapur has moved the Court against her daughter-in-law, Priya Kapur and the children of actor Karisma Kapoor, challenging the formation and administration of the RK Family Trust.

She has alleged that the trust was created without her informed consent and resulted in her complete exclusion from assets that originally belonged to her. According to the plaintiff, the disputed transactions took place when she was unwell after suffering a stroke and was dependent on her son for managing her personal and financial affairs.