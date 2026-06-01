Delhi HC Judge Recuses From Hearing Tahir Hussain's Bail Plea
Hussain, a former AAP councillor, is a key accused in the 2020 Delhi riots cases, including the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma
Published : June 1, 2026 at 4:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Justice Amit Sharma of the Delhi High Court has recused himself from hearing the bail plea of Tahir Hussain, a key accused in the 2020 Delhi riots cases.
The next hearing is scheduled for June 10.
Hussain's bail plea was listed before a vacation bench of Justices Saurabh Banerjee and Amit Sharma for hearing, but Justice Sharma recused from hearing this bail petition. Thereafter, the division bench passed a directive to list the matter before another bench.
The Karkardooma Court rejected Tahir Hussain's bail plea on January 29 this year. The Karkardooma Court's order has been challenged by him in the Delhi High Court. Tahir Hussain, a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor, stands accused of conspiring to orchestrate the 2020 Delhi riots. He is also an accused in the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma.
On February 26, 2020, Ravinder Kumar, the father of IB officer Ankit Sharma, visited the Dayalpur police station and stated that his son had returned from office on February 25 and had gone out in the evening to purchase some items. When Ankit Sharma failed to return for a considerable period of time, his father searched for him at various places and also visited hospitals. After waiting until nightfall, he filed a missing person report. Subsequently, some youths informed him that a young man had been killed and his body thrown into the Khajuri Khas drain. Ankit Sharma's body was subsequently recovered from that very drain. Furthermore, a money laundering case linked to the Delhi riots has also been registered against Tahir Hussain. In the money laundering case, co-accused Amit Gupta has turned approver (government witness). It is worth noting that 53 people were killed and approximately 200 people were injured in the riots that occurred in North-East Delhi in February 2020.
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