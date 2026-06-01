ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Judge Recuses From Hearing Tahir Hussain's Bail Plea

Justice Amit Sharma recused from hearing the bail petition of Tahir Hussain. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Justice Amit Sharma of the Delhi High Court has recused himself from hearing the bail plea of ​​Tahir Hussain, a key accused in the 2020 Delhi riots cases. The next hearing is scheduled for June 10. Hussain's bail plea was listed before a vacation bench of Justices Saurabh Banerjee and Amit Sharma for hearing, but Justice Sharma recused from hearing this bail petition. Thereafter, the division bench passed a directive to list the matter before another bench.