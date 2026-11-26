Delhi HC Jolt To Lalu, Rabri And Tejashwi In IRCTC Hotel Scam Case
The court dismissed their petitions challenging a trial court order which had directed framing of criminal charges against them in the IRCTC hotel scam case.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major setback for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and son Tejashwi Yadav, the Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed their petitions challenging a trial court order directing the framing of criminal charges against them in the alleged IRCTC hotel scam case.
A bench of Justice Swaran Kanta Sharma dismissed the petitions paving way for regular hearings and trial in the case in the trial court. On October 13, the Rouse Avenue Court had framed charges against Lalu, Rabri, and Tejashwi in the case.
The court had ordered the framing of charges against the three under relevant sections of BNS and section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The three had challenged this Rouse Avenue Court order in the High Court.
During the hearing in trial court, Maninder Singh, the lawyer representing Lalu, argued that there was no evidence to support the prosecution. He stated that the CBI initially stated that no permission was needed to prosecute Lalu. "Subsequently, the CBI stated that it had received permission to prosecute and this is not legal," he said.
Countering Singh's arguments, the CBI stated that there was strong evidence to prosecute the accused. On January 28, 2019, the trial court had granted regular bail to Lalu, Rabri and Tejashwi Yadav in the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court granted them bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each.
Those who have been made accused by ED in the case include Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi Yadav, M/S Lara Project LLP, Sarla Gupta, Premchand Gupta, Gaurav Gupta, Nath Mal Kakrania, Rahul Yadav, Vijay Tripathi, Devki Nandan Tulsyan, M/s Sujata Hotel, Vinay Kochhar, Vijay Kochhar, Rajiv Kumar Relan and M/S Abhishek Finance Private Limited.
The alleged scam relates to the period between 2004 and 2009, when Lalu was the Railway Minister. According to the prosecution, two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels were leased out in violation of prescribed norms during his tenure. One of the hotels was allotted to Sarla Gupta, wife of Prem Gupta, a close associate of the RJD chief and a Rajya Sabha MP at the time.
The CBI has claimed that the alleged irregularities in the hotel allotment process were linked to the transfer of around three acres of prime land to a company associated with Lalu's family through a benami arrangement.
Also Read
Delhi Court Defers Framing Of Charges In Railway Tender Scam Money Laundering Case