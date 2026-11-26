ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Jolt To Lalu, Rabri And Tejashwi In IRCTC Hotel Scam Case

New Delhi: In a major setback for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and son Tejashwi Yadav, the Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed their petitions challenging a trial court order directing the framing of criminal charges against them in the alleged IRCTC hotel scam case.

A bench of Justice Swaran Kanta Sharma dismissed the petitions paving way for regular hearings and trial in the case in the trial court. On October 13, the Rouse Avenue Court had framed charges against Lalu, Rabri, and Tejashwi in the case.

The court had ordered the framing of charges against the three under relevant sections of BNS and section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The three had challenged this Rouse Avenue Court order in the High Court.

During the hearing in trial court, Maninder Singh, the lawyer representing Lalu, argued that there was no evidence to support the prosecution. He stated that the CBI initially stated that no permission was needed to prosecute Lalu. "Subsequently, the CBI stated that it had received permission to prosecute and this is not legal," he said.

Countering Singh's arguments, the CBI stated that there was strong evidence to prosecute the accused. On January 28, 2019, the trial court had granted regular bail to Lalu, Rabri and Tejashwi Yadav in the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court granted them bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each.