ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Issues Notices To Police, Deputy CM Parvesh Verma In Slap Row

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Delhi Police and Deputy Chief Minister Parvesh Verma over an incident where an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker was allegedly slapped during a road inspection.

A bench led by Justice Sachin Datta ordered the responses in a petition by AAP worker Sahib Singh seeking an independent inquiry and immediate police protection for himself and his family. Singh claimed he had received multiple threats and intimidating messages following the altercation with the BJP minister.

According to the petition, Verma and several of his associates confronted Singh during a video shoot, leading to a physical altercation where the AAP worker was slapped, verbally abused, and assaulted. The petition also states that Singh’s mobile phone, which contained a recording of the incident, was forcibly taken and smashed.

The incident took place on September 27 while Singh was inspecting road construction work on the Outer Ring Road in West Delhi alongside MLA Jarnail Singh over allegations of substandard materials.

The petitioner is demanding a judicially supervised, independent inquiry headed by a former High Court judge. The plea also requests directives to preserve CCTV footage and other electronic evidence related to the location from the days surrounding the incident.

Singh previously filed a complaint at the Vikaspuri Police Station, resulting in a non-cognisable report under Section 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). However, the petition notes that the police report failed to incorporate the entirety of his allegations. The court has directed the Delhi Police to file a status report, and the matter is scheduled for further hearing on November 17.