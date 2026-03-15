ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Issues Notice To Police Seeking Explanation On Detention Of Students, Activists

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Sunday issued a notice to the Delhi police seeking an explanation within a week on what grounds some students and activists were detained. The Delhi police informed the Delhi High Court that all 10 students and activists who were allegedly taken into custody from different parts of the national capital on March 13 and 14 have since been released.

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja, in a special sitting held during the weekend, heard habeas corpus petitions filed by relatives of some of the detainees alleging illegal detention. Advocate Colin Gonsalves appeared on behalf of petitioner Ehsanul Haq, advocate Shahrukh Alam on behalf of Rajbir, and advocate Jasdeep Dhillon on behalf of Sagarika Rajoura.

Gonsalves informed the bench that the Delhi police released all the activists, except Rudra Vikram Roy, only after the matter gained publicity in the media. "It is a truly deplorable situation where the police have spiralled completely out of control," he added. Taking note of the submission, the bench directed the police to ascertain his whereabouts and report back.

During the hearing, advocate Alam submitted that the activists were picked up by individuals in plain clothes. He alleged that they were not taken to a police station but rather to an undisclosed location, and were not even produced before a magistrate. This marks the second such incident involving these social activists.

Additional standing counsel Sanjeev Bhandari for the Delhi police informed the bench that the individuals were detained in connection with the investigation of a case after registration of an FIR and that all of them had now been set free. Taking note of the submission, the High Court issued notice to the city police, directing it to file an affidavit within a week explaining the circumstances and legal authority under which the students and activists were detained.

"We are informed that, as far as the missing persons alleged to have been illegally detained, they have since been released. The respondent (Delhi Police) shall file an affidavit explaining the circumstances and the authority of the law by which they were detained within a week from today," the bench noted.