ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Issues Notice To Arvind Kejriwal On ED Plea Against Acquittal In Excise Policy Summons Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal. This follows a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which challenged a trial court order that acquitted him in cases of alleged non-compliance with summons in the excise policy matter.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued the notice and set a further hearing for April 29. The court noted that, despite the advance notice, no one represented Kejriwal during the hearing, while the ED counsel was present. The High Court then called for the trial court records.

ED Challenges Trial Court’s January 22 Order

On January 22, 2026, the Rouse Avenue Court acquitted Kejriwal in two cases alleging non-compliance with ED summons. The ED challenged the order, stating Kejriwal "intentionally omitted to obey" repeated summons during the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency had earlier filed complaints stating that Kejriwal failed to appear for questioning despite multiple summons issued before his arrest in the excise policy case.

Court Questions ED’s Claims on Summons

The trial court found the ED failed to show that Kejriwal had deliberately disobeyed the summons. It also said the agency could not prove proper service of summons via email or show compliance with the PMLA. The ED argued in the High Court that the trial court made a "grave error" by acquitting Kejriwal despite the issuance and receipt of summons.

Excise Policy Case: Allegations And Probe