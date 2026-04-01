Delhi HC Issues Notice To Arvind Kejriwal On ED Plea Against Acquittal In Excise Policy Summons Case
ED challenges Kejriwal’s acquittal for allegedly ignoring summons; High Court issues notice, seeks response, and calls trial court records; hearing April 29.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal. This follows a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which challenged a trial court order that acquitted him in cases of alleged non-compliance with summons in the excise policy matter.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued the notice and set a further hearing for April 29. The court noted that, despite the advance notice, no one represented Kejriwal during the hearing, while the ED counsel was present. The High Court then called for the trial court records.
ED Challenges Trial Court’s January 22 Order
On January 22, 2026, the Rouse Avenue Court acquitted Kejriwal in two cases alleging non-compliance with ED summons. The ED challenged the order, stating Kejriwal "intentionally omitted to obey" repeated summons during the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The agency had earlier filed complaints stating that Kejriwal failed to appear for questioning despite multiple summons issued before his arrest in the excise policy case.
Court Questions ED’s Claims on Summons
The trial court found the ED failed to show that Kejriwal had deliberately disobeyed the summons. It also said the agency could not prove proper service of summons via email or show compliance with the PMLA. The ED argued in the High Court that the trial court made a "grave error" by acquitting Kejriwal despite the issuance and receipt of summons.
Excise Policy Case: Allegations And Probe
The case stems from alleged irregularities in Delhi’s 2022 excise policy. Delhi's Lieutenant Governor flagged the issue. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR, citing procedural lapses and alleged undue benefits to certain license holders.
Agencies allege that license fees were reduced or waived without approval, that licenses were extended improperly, and that unlawful gains were diverted through false accounting entries. The ED then began a money laundering probe and named several individuals, including Kejriwal.
Arrests, Bail And Related Developments
During the investigation, the ED arrested AAP MP Sanjay Singh on October 4, 2024, while former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, and later by the ED on March 9, 2023.
Kejriwal was also arrested during the probe and later granted bail by the Supreme Court after spending months in custody. He is currently on interim bail. The Supreme Court has referred questions about the "need and necessity of arrest" under the PMLA to a larger bench.
CBI Case And Parallel Challenge
On February 27, a trial court discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia, and 21 others in the related CBI case, stating the prosecution’s case could not withstand judicial scrutiny. The CBI challenged this order in the Delhi High Court, where the matter is pending. The High Court earlier stayed adverse remarks by the trial court against the CBI.
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