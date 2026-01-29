ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Dismisses Sameer Wankhede's Defamation Suit Against 'B***ds Of Bollywood'

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a defamation suit filed by former Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede over his alleged defamatory portrayal in the Netflix series 'The B***ds of Bollywood' directed by Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

Justice Pushpendra Kaurav's bench refused to entertain the suit on grounds of jurisdiction saying this court is not the appropriate forum to hear this petition. The bench granted permission to Wankhede to approach an appropriate forum and dismissed his suit.

Wankhede, who hit the headlines for arresting Aryan Khan in 2021 for alleged possession, consumption and trafficking of drugs, had sought Rs 2 crore in damages from Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix and other parties. He had claimed that his image was misrepresented in the web series, alleging that it attempted to tarnish not only his image but also that of the investigating agency. The suit sought permanent and mandatory injunction against the production house and others against allegedly "false, malicious and defamatory video" broadcasted in the series.