ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Dismisses PIL To De-Register AAP, Disqualify Arvind Kejriwal From Contesting Polls

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected a petition seeking to de-register the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and disqualify its leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Durgesh Pathak, from contesting elections.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya issued the order dismissing the petition.

The petition, filed by Satish Kumar Agarwal, alleged that the three AAP leaders refused to participate in the hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma's bench at the High Court regarding the CBI's plea challenging their acquittal by the trial court in the Delhi Excise Policy case. By doing so, the petition claimed, they attempted to malign Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.

During the hearing, the bench asked whether the petitioner sought a directive from the court to the Election Commission to revoke the AAP's recognition as a political party. It further inquired whether there exists any specific provision for revoking the recognition of a political party.