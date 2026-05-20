Delhi HC Dismisses PIL To De-Register AAP, Disqualify Arvind Kejriwal From Contesting Polls
The petition stated that Kejriwal and two others attempted to malign Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma by refusing to participate in the court proceedings.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 6:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected a petition seeking to de-register the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and disqualify its leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Durgesh Pathak, from contesting elections.
A bench headed by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya issued the order dismissing the petition.
The petition, filed by Satish Kumar Agarwal, alleged that the three AAP leaders refused to participate in the hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma's bench at the High Court regarding the CBI's plea challenging their acquittal by the trial court in the Delhi Excise Policy case. By doing so, the petition claimed, they attempted to malign Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.
During the hearing, the bench asked whether the petitioner sought a directive from the court to the Election Commission to revoke the AAP's recognition as a political party. It further inquired whether there exists any specific provision for revoking the recognition of a political party.
In response, the petitioner's counsel stated that while the Representation of the People Act does not contain such a specific provision, the Supreme Court, in its rulings, has held that the recognition of a political party may be revoked under three exceptional circumstances.
The court then observed that the ECI can de-register a party where i) registration is found to be obtained by fraud, ii) party amends nomenclature that are not in conformity with Section 29A(5) or iii) it intimates ECI that it does not have faith in Constitution.
The court stated that the present case does not fall under the first two categories. The third category applies when a political party is declared an unlawful association under the UAPA or on similar grounds, under which, the party's recognition may be cancelled. It then asked whether the AAP falls under the third category, to which the petitioner's counsel replied in the negative.
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