ETV Bharat / state

Chinese Visa Scam: Delhi HC Directs Trial Court Not To Record Evidence Against Karti Chidambaram Till October 8

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the trial court not to record evidence against Congress leader Karti Chidambaram in a case related to alleged bribery for facilitating visas for Chinese nationals.

A bench headed by Justice Manoj Jain directed the trial court not to record the statements of witnesses in the case until October 8, when Karti's challenge to the framing of charges is scheduled to be considered.

Karti Chidambaram, also a sitting Member of Parliament from Sivaganga constituency in Tamil Nadu, had approached the High Court challenging the Rouse Avenue Court's December 23, 2025 order framing charges against him and six other accused in the case.

The accused against whom charges were framed are Karti Chidambaram, S Bhaskar Raman, Talwandi Sabo Power Limited, Bell Tools Limited, Viral Mehta, Anoop Aggarwal and Mansoor Siddiqui.

The trial court had ordered that charges be framed under Sections 120B and 204 (criminal conspiracy and the destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 8 and 9 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. It acquitted another accused, Chetan Srivastava, of all charges.