Chinese Visa Scam: Delhi HC Directs Trial Court Not To Record Evidence Against Karti Chidambaram Till October 8
The case originated from CBI a probe in which Karti is accused of facilitating visas for 263 Chinese people in return for Rs 50 lakh
Published : August 20, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the trial court not to record evidence against Congress leader Karti Chidambaram in a case related to alleged bribery for facilitating visas for Chinese nationals.
A bench headed by Justice Manoj Jain directed the trial court not to record the statements of witnesses in the case until October 8, when Karti's challenge to the framing of charges is scheduled to be considered.
Karti Chidambaram, also a sitting Member of Parliament from Sivaganga constituency in Tamil Nadu, had approached the High Court challenging the Rouse Avenue Court's December 23, 2025 order framing charges against him and six other accused in the case.
The accused against whom charges were framed are Karti Chidambaram, S Bhaskar Raman, Talwandi Sabo Power Limited, Bell Tools Limited, Viral Mehta, Anoop Aggarwal and Mansoor Siddiqui.
The trial court had ordered that charges be framed under Sections 120B and 204 (criminal conspiracy and the destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 8 and 9 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. It acquitted another accused, Chetan Srivastava, of all charges.
CBI Case Over Alleged ₹50 Lakh Bribe
The case originated from a CBI investigation in which Karti Chidambaram is accused of allegedly facilitating visas for 263 Chinese nationals in 2011 in return for a Rs 50 lakh bribe.
The CBI registered the case in May 2022 following searches at the residence of former Union Minister P Chidambaram. Karti's associate S Bhaskar Raman was arrested by the CBI on May 18, 2022.
According to the CBI's case, Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd allegedly paid Rs 50 lakh to Bell Tools Ltd, from where the money was allegedly routed to Bhaskar Raman as part of the alleged arrangement for facilitating the Chinese nationals' visas.
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