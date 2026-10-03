ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Directs DDA To Process Within 2 Months Property Conversion Applications

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed DDA to process within two months the pending applications for conversion of property from leasehold to freehold, for which the authorities have already collected Rs 155.06 crore from the residents.

The High Court said that while the pending applications should be processed in terms of the prevalent policy, for future applications, a policy may be formulated by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

"This court has repeatedly impressed upon the authorities concerned, including MoHUA and DDA, the importance of conversion of properties from leasehold to freehold as also the enormous difficulties being faced by the residents of Delhi.

"This situation is further compounded in respect of those property owners who have already filed the applications and paid the then prevalent conversion charges, and are now awaiting a decision from the DDA," a bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Vikas Mahajan said in an order passed on September 28.

The court was hearing a set of petitions relating to the difficulties being faced by the residents of Delhi due to applications for conversion of property from leasehold to freehold not being processed by the DDA.

Initially, the secretary of MoHUA submitted that the ministry and DDA would require four months to finalise the policy for conversion of property from leasehold to freehold, and the least amount of time that would be required would be two months, the officer stated.