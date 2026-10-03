Delhi HC Directs Authorities to Consider EWS Admission For 7-Year-Old
A bench headed by Justice Jasmeet Singh passed the order while hearing a petition filed by seven-year-old Viraj Solanki through his father, Gaurav Kumar Solanki.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 9:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the Directorate of Education (DoE) and the concerned school to consider admitting a seven-year-old EWS student to the school originally allotted to him or ensure his admission in another recognised school within a five-kilometre radius of his home.
A bench headed by Justice Jasmeet Singh passed the order while hearing a petition filed by seven-year-old Viraj Solanki through his father, Gaurav Kumar Solanki.
Viraj had been allotted a Class 1 seat under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. However, the family was not informed about the allotment. By the time the parents became aware of it, the school had refused admission and the child’s name was subsequently removed from the next allotment list.
During the hearing, senior advocate Sandeep Kapoor submitted that Viraj’s father had applied for his admission to Class 1 under the EWS quota. Viraj’s name did not appear in the first computerised draw held on April 6, 2026.
However, his name appeared in the second allotment list published on July 10, 2026, through which he was allotted a seat at Naveen Bharti Preparatory School.
According to the petition, the parents did not receive any SMS or other notification about the allotment. The father had previously received such alerts while applying for his daughter’s admission under the EWS quota, but no similar notification was received in Viraj’s case.
As a result, the family was unaware of the allotment made through the admission window.
The petition stated that Viraj’s father came to know about the allotment only in September 2026 after logging into the portal. He then approached the concerned school, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Directorate of Education and submitted an application on September 23, 2026. However, the school refused to admit Viraj.
On September 24, 2026, the Directorate of Education published the third allotment list, but Viraj’s name was not included. The petition alleged that no information or reason was provided for removing his name from the list.
The petitioner argued that the failure to inform the family about the allotment, refusal of admission and subsequent removal of the child’s name without providing a reason violated the child’s rights under Articles 14 and 21A of the Constitution, as well as provisions of the Right to Education Act.
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