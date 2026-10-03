ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Directs Authorities to Consider EWS Admission For 7-Year-Old

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the Directorate of Education (DoE) and the concerned school to consider admitting a seven-year-old EWS student to the school originally allotted to him or ensure his admission in another recognised school within a five-kilometre radius of his home.

A bench headed by Justice Jasmeet Singh passed the order while hearing a petition filed by seven-year-old Viraj Solanki through his father, Gaurav Kumar Solanki. Viraj had been allotted a Class 1 seat under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. However, the family was not informed about the allotment. By the time the parents became aware of it, the school had refused admission and the child’s name was subsequently removed from the next allotment list. During the hearing, senior advocate Sandeep Kapoor submitted that Viraj’s father had applied for his admission to Class 1 under the EWS quota. Viraj’s name did not appear in the first computerised draw held on April 6, 2026. However, his name appeared in the second allotment list published on July 10, 2026, through which he was allotted a seat at Naveen Bharti Preparatory School.