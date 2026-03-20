ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Defers Hearing On Gambhir’s Plea Over Deepfake Misuse; Court Flags Errors, Seeks Revised Filing

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday deferred the hearing on a plea filed by Indian cricket team head coach and former MP Gautam Gambhir, seeking protection of his personality rights against alleged misuse through AI and deepfake content.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Jyoti Singh directed Gambhir to correct discrepancies in his petition and file an amended memo of parties. The matter will now be heard on March 23.

The court noted inconsistencies in the description of the defendants and asked the petitioner to file a corrected memo in line with the main plea.

Deepfake Content And Misleading Claims

Gambhir’s counsel said misleading and unauthorised content is being circulated without consent, including fake claims about his resignation and fabricated videos involving players.

The plea alleges a coordinated campaign of digital impersonation using AI tools such as face-swapping and voice cloning, with a sharp rise in such content across platforms including Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube and Facebook.

It also cites viral deepfake videos, including a fake resignation clip with over 29 lakh views and another misleading video on senior cricketers that garnered more than 17 lakh views.

Unauthorised Commercial Use Alleged