ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Asks Police To Reply To Ex-AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain's Appeal In IB Officer Murder Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought a response from the police on a plea by former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain challenging his conviction and life sentence for the murder of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma during the February 2020 riots.

Justice Prathiba M Singh and Vikas Mahajan admitted the appeal and listed it for hearing on December 2 along with other connected appeals. The court also directed jail authorities to place on record the nominal roll of the convict and called for trial court records in the case.

Hussain challenged the trial court's judgment convicting and sentencing him in the case, saying the investigation was aimed at implicating him to satisfy public anger.

According to the prosecution, on February 26, 2020, complainant Ravinder Kumar informed the Dayalpur police station officials that his son Ankit Sharma, who was posted in the Intelligence Bureau (IB), was missing since February 25, 2020.