Delhi Gurdwaras Mark 556th Birth Anniversary Of Guru Nanak With Kirtan Darbars, Langars

New Delhi: The 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Delhi, as beautiful decorations adorned all the Gurudwaras in the national capital. Devotees flocking to the Gurudwaras were moved by the Gurbani at Kirtan Darbars that resonated throughout the streets and neighbourhoods. Langars were organised in all Gurudwaras where thousands of devotees took Prasad.

Everyone, from youth to the elderly, followed Guru Nanak's teachings and the path shown by him. Grand Nagar Kirtans were held in various areas of the city, attended by members of the Sikh community and people from other religions. Five Pyaras from Gurdwara Bangla Sahib performed special services at the Nagar Kirtan held at Sikh Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Jhilmil.

During the Nagar Kirtan, Sevadar Angrez Singh explained that Guru Nanak always preached the importance of speaking the truth, reciting Gurbani, and concentrating on the devotion of God. "Guru Nanak Ji taught us that following the path of truth is the true religion. Today, when even small children are participating in this tradition, it is a matter of pride for our society and culture," he added.

"I am most influenced by Guru Nanak's message, where he said, 'Eat your hard-earned money and share it with others.' This message is equally relevant today, when there is a need to strengthen the spirit of unity and humanity in society," Harjeet Singh Gill, a devotee, said.

Singh further said Guru Nanak Jayanti has become a festival not only of the Sikh community but for the entire society. "Guru Nanak showed everyone the path of equality, love, and truth; his teachings still guide humanity today," he added.