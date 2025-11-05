Delhi Gurdwaras Mark 556th Birth Anniversary Of Guru Nanak With Kirtan Darbars, Langars
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Patna Sahib Gurudwara to offer prayers and said Nanak Sahib's life continues to serve as an inspiration for all.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 6:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Delhi, as beautiful decorations adorned all the Gurudwaras in the national capital. Devotees flocking to the Gurudwaras were moved by the Gurbani at Kirtan Darbars that resonated throughout the streets and neighbourhoods. Langars were organised in all Gurudwaras where thousands of devotees took Prasad.
Everyone, from youth to the elderly, followed Guru Nanak's teachings and the path shown by him. Grand Nagar Kirtans were held in various areas of the city, attended by members of the Sikh community and people from other religions. Five Pyaras from Gurdwara Bangla Sahib performed special services at the Nagar Kirtan held at Sikh Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Jhilmil.
During the Nagar Kirtan, Sevadar Angrez Singh explained that Guru Nanak always preached the importance of speaking the truth, reciting Gurbani, and concentrating on the devotion of God. "Guru Nanak Ji taught us that following the path of truth is the true religion. Today, when even small children are participating in this tradition, it is a matter of pride for our society and culture," he added.
"I am most influenced by Guru Nanak's message, where he said, 'Eat your hard-earned money and share it with others.' This message is equally relevant today, when there is a need to strengthen the spirit of unity and humanity in society," Harjeet Singh Gill, a devotee, said.
Singh further said Guru Nanak Jayanti has become a festival not only of the Sikh community but for the entire society. "Guru Nanak showed everyone the path of equality, love, and truth; his teachings still guide humanity today," he added.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Patna Sahib Gurudwara to offer prayers and extend greetings to devotees. She said Guru Nanak Sahib's life continues to serve as an inspiration for all. Speaking to reporters, Gupta said, "It is my great fortune that on this auspicious day of Guru Parv, I could visit Patna Sahib Gurudwara and seek the blessings of Guru Sahib. Truly, Guru Nanak Sahib's life is an inspiration for all of us."
Gupta also shared a few pictures from her visit on social media, writing, "Today, on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj, I had the privilege of offering prayers at Takht Sri Harmandir Ji in Patna Sahib. Being present at this sacred site with former Union Minister Shri Anurag Singh Thakur Ji and colleagues from the Bharatiya Janata Party was an unforgettable moment. As I set foot on this historic and divine land, my heart was filled with reverence, peace, and spiritual joy. The divine teachings of the Sikh Gurus are an eternal inspiration for all humanity. This sacred place is associated with the memories of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, whose courage, sacrifice, and devotion to religion will remain a source of inspiration for ages to come."
आज श्री गुरु नानक देव जी महाराज के पावन प्रकाश पर्व पर पटना साहिब स्थित तख्त श्री हरमंदिर जी में अरदास का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ।— Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) November 5, 2025
पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री अनुराग सिंह ठाकुर जी तथा भारतीय जनता पार्टी के साथियों के साथ इस पवित्र स्थल पर उपस्थित होना एक अविस्मरणीय क्षण रहा।
इस… pic.twitter.com/lx5YDsWPkZ
Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurupurab or Prakash Utsav, marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first of the ten Sikh Gurus and the founder of the Sikh faith. Celebrated every year on Kartik Purnima, it usually falls in October or November. The festival is among the most sacred occasions in Sikhism, celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm by devotees across India and around the world.
The day not only commemorates his birth but also spreads his timeless messages of honesty, equality, selfless service, and faith in one God. Guru Nanak was born in Talwandi, Punjab (now Nankana Sahib in Pakistan). From an early age, he displayed deep spiritual inclination and compassion for all beings. At the age of 30, he experienced a divine revelation, after which he devoted his life to spreading the message of universal brotherhood, equality, and devotion to the Supreme One.
Rejecting caste divisions and social hierarchies, Guru Nanak emphasised truth, righteous living, and seva (selfless service). His teachings, enshrined in the Guru Granth Sahib, continue to inspire millions worldwide.
Also Read