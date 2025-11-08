ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Devotee From Delhi Dies After Darshan At Mathura's Banke Bihari Temple

Mathura: An elderly devotee from Delhi, died at the Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura on Saturday.

City Superintendent of Police Rajiv Kumar said Akhil Mathur (68) of Hari Nagar in Delhi had arrived in Mathura to visit the Banke Bihari Temple with his family. After visiting the shrine, he was taking rest at the Gate no 1 of the shrine when he complained of uneasiness. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

Mathur said Akhil's family took his body without conducting postmortem. He said Akhil had been suffering from heart disease for the last five years.