Elderly Devotee From Delhi Dies After Darshan At Mathura's Banke Bihari Temple

Police said the deceased was taking rest at Gate no 1 of the shrine when he complained of uneasiness and was declared dead at hospital.

An elderly devotee from Delhi, died at the Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura on Saturday.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
Published : November 8, 2025 at 3:03 PM IST

Mathura: An elderly devotee from Delhi, died at the Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura on Saturday.

City Superintendent of Police Rajiv Kumar said Akhil Mathur (68) of Hari Nagar in Delhi had arrived in Mathura to visit the Banke Bihari Temple with his family. After visiting the shrine, he was taking rest at the Gate no 1 of the shrine when he complained of uneasiness. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

Mathur said Akhil's family took his body without conducting postmortem. He said Akhil had been suffering from heart disease for the last five years.

A day earlier, a devotee from Gujarat had collapsed and died in front of Prem Mandir in the city. Police said Kamlesh Naik from Bhuj in Gujarat collapsed on the road. His companions rushed him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Mathura is witnessing a huge crowd of devotees from Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and other states. People are able to have darshan at the Banke Bihari Temple after waiting in queues stretching for several kilometres. The district administration is gradually moving devotees forward by erecting barricades.

To prevent crowds from gathering on the temple premises, entry is being allowed through Gate No 2 and Gate No 3, while Gate No 4 and 1 have been designated as exit gates.

