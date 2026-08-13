Delhi GST Department Seizes 50 Tonnes Of Copper, 2 Tonnes Of Aluminium From Parcel Cargo Express Train
Delhi GST officials, with railway authorities, seized the copper and aluminium worth over Rs 6 crore.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department, in a joint operation with railway authorities, seized around 50 tonnes of copper and copper scrap and two tonnes of aluminium ingots being transported without valid documents in a parcel cargo express train.
The seized copper is estimated to be worth around Rs 6 crore, while the aluminium ingots are valued at approximately Rs 4 lakh. Acting on specific intelligence about the illegal transportation of goods, Delhi GST officials coordinated with railway authorities and closely monitored the Parcel Cargo Express train number 00629, which had originated from Yeshwanthpur Railway Station in Bengaluru and was headed towards Delhi.
After the train entered the Delhi region, a joint team conducted a surprise inspection of three wagons. During the inspection, officials found large quantities of copper and aluminium allegedly being transported without the required documents. The persons present could not produce valid e-way bills, tax invoices or other supporting documents for the consignment.
The GST department took possession of the goods found in the three wagons. The consignment primarily comprised around 50 tonnes of copper and copper scrap, with an estimated market value of Rs 6 crore, along with approximately two tonnes of aluminium ingots valued at around Rs 4 lakh.
Officials suspect that the inter-state movement of such a large quantity of metals without documentation could be linked to a wider tax evasion network. The Delhi GST Department is currently conducting a detailed assessment and weighing of the seized material. Officials are also investigating who sent the consignment from Karnataka and who was supposed to receive it in Delhi.
Further investigation is underway to identify other people allegedly involved in the suspected tax evasion and illegal transportation network. Authorities said appropriate legal action will be taken under the relevant provisions of the GST Act.
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