ETV Bharat / state

Delhi GST Department Seizes 50 Tonnes Of Copper, 2 Tonnes Of Aluminium From Parcel Cargo Express Train

New Delhi: The Delhi Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department, in a joint operation with railway authorities, seized around 50 tonnes of copper and copper scrap and two tonnes of aluminium ingots being transported without valid documents in a parcel cargo express train.

The seized copper is estimated to be worth around Rs 6 crore, while the aluminium ingots are valued at approximately Rs 4 lakh. Acting on specific intelligence about the illegal transportation of goods, Delhi GST officials coordinated with railway authorities and closely monitored the Parcel Cargo Express train number 00629, which had originated from Yeshwanthpur Railway Station in Bengaluru and was headed towards Delhi.

After the train entered the Delhi region, a joint team conducted a surprise inspection of three wagons. During the inspection, officials found large quantities of copper and aluminium allegedly being transported without the required documents. The persons present could not produce valid e-way bills, tax invoices or other supporting documents for the consignment.

The GST department took possession of the goods found in the three wagons. The consignment primarily comprised around 50 tonnes of copper and copper scrap, with an estimated market value of Rs 6 crore, along with approximately two tonnes of aluminium ingots valued at around Rs 4 lakh.