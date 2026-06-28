ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Govt's ACB Arrests Former DGHS In Connection With Multi-Crore Procurement Scam

New Delhi: The Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch has arrested former Director General of Health Services (DGHS) in connection with an alleged multi-crore procurement scam involving medicines, surgical items and medical equipment, officials said.

The arrest of Dr Vatsala Aggarwal on Saturday comes days after the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) apprehended Dr Vijay Kumar Ranga in the same case. Ranga was later remanded to four-days police custody by a Delhi court.

According to the ACB, the case pertains to alleged large-scale financial irregularities in procurements worth several hundred crores of rupees by the Central Procurement Agency (CPA), functioning under the DGHS. The probe was initiated after the Directorate of Vigilance flagged suspicious transactions and possible procedural violations.

Investigators alleged that procurement of portable X-ray machines, bed sheets and linen, C-arm radiological equipment, anaesthesia workstations, oral rehydration solution (ORS), surgical consumables and medicines were made at highly inflated rates through manipulated tender processes.

The ACB alleged that tailor-made specifications were framed to favour selected suppliers, excluding genuine bidders from the process, resulting in the misuse of public funds running into hundreds of crores.