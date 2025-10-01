ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Govt To Release Ex-Gratia Amount Of Rs 1 Crore To Families Of 10 Covid Warriors

New Delhi: The Delhi government will release an ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 crore to families of 10 employees who lost their lives while performing their duty during the Covid-19 pandemic. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said this process is ongoing, and a Group of Ministers’ committee is continuously working on it. She emphasised that the contribution of those employees who passed away while serving their duties in the pandemic will be remembered as one of the most selfless and inspiring chapters in Delhi’s story.

The Group of Ministers comprises cabinet ministers Ashish Sood, Kapil Mishra, and Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh. They will be supported by senior officials from the Relief Branch -- Divisional Commissioner Neeraj Semwal and District Magistrate Amol Srivastava.

This not a one-time exercise but a continuous process, Gupta said, adding that the committee is regularly reviewing such cases, and in the coming days, more families of employees are expected to receive the ex gratia payment.

After the BJP government came to power in Delhi, it was decided to simplify the procedures so that assistance could reach the families of the martyred employees without delay, she added.

The ex-gratia is more than a financial aid, it is a token of gratitude, solidarity and justice, the CM said. Gupta noted that during the pandemic, doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitation workers, teachers, and other frontline employees of the Delhi government risked their lives and served the public selflessly. Their contribution would be etched into Delhi’s history as an inspiring legacy, she said.