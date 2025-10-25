ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Govt To Implement Uniform Admission Age For Class 1 From 2026-27

New Delhi: The Delhi government will implement the uniform age of admission of 6+ years for Class 1 in all the government, government-aided and recognised unaided private schools under the DoE from the academic session 2026-27.

It will also revise the age criteria for the foundational stage from the next year in a phased manner, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. According to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), the foundational stage currently comprises two classes — Nursery and KG — followed by Class 1, with minimum ages for admission being 3+, 4+ and 5+ years, respectively.

In the revised structure, the minimum and maximum age (as on March 31) for admission to Nursery (Balvatika 1/Pre-School 1) is 3 and 4 years; Lower KG (Balvatika 2/Pre-School 2) 4 and 5 years; Upper KG (Balvatika 3/Pre-School 3) 5 and 6 years; and Class 1 - 6 and 7 years, it added. However, the head of the school may grant an age relaxation of up to one month in both the minimum and maximum age limits for admission from Nursery to Class 1.

The circular further mentioned that the new age criteria will not apply to students of the current academic session of 2025-26. Also, the classes of Lower KG and Upper KG will come into existence only from 2027-28. This means the students of Nursery, KG and Class 1 of 2025-26 will be promoted to the next higher class as per the current structure in 2026-27.