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Delhi Govt Slashes VAT On Aviation Turbine Fuel From 25% to 7%

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Rekha Gupta, following global fuel uncertainty arising from the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Delhi govt cuts VAT on ATF
Representational Image (ANI)
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By PTI

Published : May 16, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: The Delhi government on Saturday reduced the value-added tax on aviation turbine fuel from 25 per cent to 7 per cent, officials said.

“Delhi government has decided to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) from the existing 25 per cent to 7 per cent, a move which is likely to benefit the airlines and common passengers,” an official statement said.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, it said. The move follows global fuel uncertainty arising from the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Also Read

  1. Relief For Airlines: Maharashtra Government Reduces VAT On ATF From 18% To 7%
  2. Jet Fuel Price Crosses Rs 2 Lakh Per Kl: Will Airfares Rise Further? Petroleum Ministry Clarifies

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VAT
ATF
INDIAN AIRLINES
DELHI GOVT CUTS VAT ON ATF

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