ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Govt Slashes VAT On Aviation Turbine Fuel From 25% to 7%

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Saturday reduced the value-added tax on aviation turbine fuel from 25 per cent to 7 per cent, officials said.

“Delhi government has decided to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) from the existing 25 per cent to 7 per cent, a move which is likely to benefit the airlines and common passengers,” an official statement said.