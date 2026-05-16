Delhi Govt Slashes VAT On Aviation Turbine Fuel From 25% to 7%
The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Rekha Gupta, following global fuel uncertainty arising from the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
Representational Image (ANI)
By PTI
Published : May 16, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Saturday reduced the value-added tax on aviation turbine fuel from 25 per cent to 7 per cent, officials said.
“Delhi government has decided to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) from the existing 25 per cent to 7 per cent, a move which is likely to benefit the airlines and common passengers,” an official statement said.
The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, it said. The move follows global fuel uncertainty arising from the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
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