Delhi Govt Plans To Revive 'Bed and Breakfast' Scheme On Goa Model
Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said the scheme will eliminate bureaucratic delays and enable businesses to augment income, create employment, and provide affordable accommodation to guests.
Published : October 21, 2025 at 1:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The BJP-led government in Delhi is working on reviving the 'Bed and Breakfast' (B&B) scheme, allowing people to rent rooms or flats on a paying guest basis. For this purpose, the tourism department is planning to emulate Goa's homestay and B&B scheme and its final report could streamline operations and ensure speedy verification and registration of facilities.
It remains to be determined whether the government will provide incentives to landlords. Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said the scheme will be implemented once the process is complete. This will eliminate bureaucratic delays and enable businesses to augment their income, create employment opportunities, and provide affordable accommodation to guests.
Once implemented, individuals who own houses in Delhi and meet the prescribed criteria will be able to rent them to tourists. However, it is not yet clear whether the government will allocate funds for the revival of this scheme. "The scheme is still in the planning stage. Hence, it's not possible to comment on whether the government will provide incentives to landlords," said an official.
Launched in 2007 by the then Congress-led government with Sheila Dikshit as chief minister, the scheme operated under the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Incredible India) Act, 2007. According to officials, by July 2023, more than 2,200 rooms in 432 houses, mostly in South Delhi, were registered under the scheme. However, the scheme gradually became less attractive due to various reasons, like the failure to renew expired registrations, delays in registration, and stiff competition from alternative accommodation options offered by budget hotels. According to the official, the then government did not allocate adequate funds for the scheme's promotion since its launch.
The scheme will focus on maintaining high standards of service and amenities, including cleanliness, safety, and cultural preservation. Locals can also register their homes and rent one to five rooms, provided they remain in the same location. No more than two-thirds of a property can be rented out, and each room must have an attached bathroom with essential amenities and meet cleanliness requirements.
Safety and security standards, such as CCTV cameras and parking spaces, must be followed. Following an application by the willing property owners to the tourism department, a committee will inspect the property and assign it a category, like Gold or Silver ratings. Gold category units must have additional amenities like a telephone, washing machine, refrigerator, and security. Registration certificates will be valid for three years.
As per the plan, property owners who register for the scheme will be required to maintain guest records, share information with authorities every fortnight, ensure police verification of employees, and properly display registration and pricing details. A Delhi government official stated that compared to the national capital region, Goa's homestay scheme is more comprehensive and encouraging for businesses. Establishments registered in Goa are eligible for incentives such as one-time financial grants, promotion on Goa tourism platforms, marketing assistance, professional training, and government-sponsored exposure trips.
The scheme aims to maintain high standards of service, including cleanliness, safety, and cultural preservation, so that tourists have a quality experience. The government may reduce the registration deadline from the current one month to a fortnight or even less, the official added.
