Delhi Govt Plans To Revive 'Bed and Breakfast' Scheme On Goa Model

New Delhi: The BJP-led government in Delhi is working on reviving the 'Bed and Breakfast' (B&B) scheme, allowing people to rent rooms or flats on a paying guest basis. For this purpose, the tourism department is planning to emulate Goa's homestay and B&B scheme and its final report could streamline operations and ensure speedy verification and registration of facilities.

It remains to be determined whether the government will provide incentives to landlords. Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said the scheme will be implemented once the process is complete. This will eliminate bureaucratic delays and enable businesses to augment their income, create employment opportunities, and provide affordable accommodation to guests.

Once implemented, individuals who own houses in Delhi and meet the prescribed criteria will be able to rent them to tourists. However, it is not yet clear whether the government will allocate funds for the revival of this scheme. "The scheme is still in the planning stage. Hence, it's not possible to comment on whether the government will provide incentives to landlords," said an official.

Launched in 2007 by the then Congress-led government with Sheila Dikshit as chief minister, the scheme operated under the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Incredible India) Act, 2007. According to officials, by July 2023, more than 2,200 rooms in 432 houses, mostly in South Delhi, were registered under the scheme. However, the scheme gradually became less attractive due to various reasons, like the failure to renew expired registrations, delays in registration, and stiff competition from alternative accommodation options offered by budget hotels. According to the official, the then government did not allocate adequate funds for the scheme's promotion since its launch.