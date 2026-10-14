ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Govt Plans Aadhaar Verification For Electricity Subsidy, Opt-In Portal Expected In November

New Delhi: Millions of electricity consumers in Delhi may soon have to provide consent and complete Aadhaar-based verification to receive subsidies under a proposed new system.

The Delhi government's Energy Department is preparing an opt-in portal and revised guidelines, with an official announcement expected in November.

According to a notification issued by the Energy Department, consumers seeking the subsidy will have to log in using their consumer account number and verify their identity through an OTP or biometric authentication. Those without an Aadhaar number can reportedly apply using their 14-digit Aadhaar enrolment ID.

Delhi has around 75 lakh electricity consumers, including approximately 64 lakh domestic consumers covered by the subsidy scheme. The government's expenditure on electricity subsidies has increased substantially over the past decade, rising from Rs 1,442 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 4,037 crore in 2025-26.

A senior Energy Department official said some financially capable consumers want to give up the subsidy, while certain electricity accounts remain inactive. Aadhaar-based verification is intended to improve transparency and help identify beneficiaries, including individuals with multiple electricity connections.

The official added that the existing subsidy arrangement would continue until the new portal is launched.

Existing Power Subsidy Slabs & Outlay