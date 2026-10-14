Delhi Govt Plans Aadhaar Verification For Electricity Subsidy, Opt-In Portal Expected In November
Government spending on electricity assistance has grown considerably over the past 10 years, prompting renewed attention to beneficiary identification and public-fund administration.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 1:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Millions of electricity consumers in Delhi may soon have to provide consent and complete Aadhaar-based verification to receive subsidies under a proposed new system.
The Delhi government's Energy Department is preparing an opt-in portal and revised guidelines, with an official announcement expected in November.
According to a notification issued by the Energy Department, consumers seeking the subsidy will have to log in using their consumer account number and verify their identity through an OTP or biometric authentication. Those without an Aadhaar number can reportedly apply using their 14-digit Aadhaar enrolment ID.
Delhi has around 75 lakh electricity consumers, including approximately 64 lakh domestic consumers covered by the subsidy scheme. The government's expenditure on electricity subsidies has increased substantially over the past decade, rising from Rs 1,442 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 4,037 crore in 2025-26.
A senior Energy Department official said some financially capable consumers want to give up the subsidy, while certain electricity accounts remain inactive. Aadhaar-based verification is intended to improve transparency and help identify beneficiaries, including individuals with multiple electricity connections.
The official added that the existing subsidy arrangement would continue until the new portal is launched.
Existing Power Subsidy Slabs & Outlay
Under the current structure, domestic consumers receive a 100 per cent subsidy for monthly consumption of up to 200 units, resulting in a zero electricity bill. Consumption between 201 and 400 units qualifies for a 50 per cent subsidy, capped at Rs 800. Consumers using more than 400 units receive no subsidy.
During winter, when electricity consumption declines, the number of households receiving zero electricity bills crosses 50 lakh.
Delhi's electricity subsidy spending has risen steadily over the years:
- 2015-16: Rs 1,442 crore
- 2016-17: Rs 1,577 crore
- 2020-21: Rs 2,940 crore
- 2024-25: Rs 3,600 crore
- 2025-26: Rs 4,037 crore
Opt-In System Returns After 2022
The then Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government introduced an opt-in system for electricity subsidies in 2022, asking consumers to register their consent through missed calls or forms. The government later replaced it with a default system under which eligible consumers received subsidies automatically.
The Energy Department is now preparing to reintroduce the consent-based mechanism alongside Aadhaar authentication. The government has directed electricity distribution companies to run awareness campaigns to familiarise consumers with the proposed changes.
Also Read: