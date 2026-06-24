ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Govt Orders Inspection Of 923 Coaching Centres After Lucknow Fire Tragedy

New Delhi: Two days after a massive fire in a Lucknow building claimed 15 lives, the Delhi government on Wednesday ordered a special inspection drive covering 923 coaching centres across the national capital to check compliance with fire safety and building norms.

The building, which caught on fire in Lucknow, housed an animation centre, among other establishments, and most of the victims who lost their lives were students.

Education Minister Ashish Sood directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Fire Service and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to launch inspections at major coaching hubs, including Mukherjee Nagar, Rajender Nagar and Katwaria Sarai.

The inspection teams will verify whether coaching institutes comply with fire safety requirements, building regulations and other mandatory safety norms. The MCD will provide the agencies with details of 923 coaching centres surveyed across Delhi to facilitate coordinated action, said a statement.

Sood also directed the Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Police, and other departments concerned to initiate action against institutions found violating prescribed safety standards or operating in contravention of applicable regulations.

The MCD has been asked to submit a daily action taken report to the minister's office on enforcement and compliance measures, according to the statement.