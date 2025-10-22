ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Govt Orders 15 Air Purifiers For Secretariat As AQI Remains ‘Severe’

New Delhi: As air pollution in Delhi once again reaches the “severe” category, the government has ordered the installation of air purifiers in offices and departments within the Delhi Secretariat.

The decision comes as residents are experiencing acute breathing difficulties amid the worsening air quality in the national capital. Two days after Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) continues to hover between the “very poor” and “severe” categories, with the average AQI remaining above 345.

According to a circular issued by the Delhi government's Public Works Department, the purchase of 15 new air purifiers, for Rs 5.5 lakh, is required for various locations in the Secretariat. The primary objective is to protect workers from the harmful effects of polluted air during work and to provide a safe indoor working environment.

The government order clarifies that air purifiers will be installed in rooms and halls with high footfall by employees and officials, including conference rooms and important meeting rooms.

Copy of a circular (ETV Bharat)

In response to the decision, environmental activists have expressed concern. “It is only a temporary and limited solution as millions of ordinary citizens are still forced to breathe toxic outdoor air,” they said.