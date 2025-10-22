Delhi Govt Orders 15 Air Purifiers For Secretariat As AQI Remains ‘Severe’
New Delhi: As air pollution in Delhi once again reaches the “severe” category, the government has ordered the installation of air purifiers in offices and departments within the Delhi Secretariat.
The decision comes as residents are experiencing acute breathing difficulties amid the worsening air quality in the national capital. Two days after Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) continues to hover between the “very poor” and “severe” categories, with the average AQI remaining above 345.
According to a circular issued by the Delhi government's Public Works Department, the purchase of 15 new air purifiers, for Rs 5.5 lakh, is required for various locations in the Secretariat. The primary objective is to protect workers from the harmful effects of polluted air during work and to provide a safe indoor working environment.
The government order clarifies that air purifiers will be installed in rooms and halls with high footfall by employees and officials, including conference rooms and important meeting rooms.
In response to the decision, environmental activists have expressed concern. “It is only a temporary and limited solution as millions of ordinary citizens are still forced to breathe toxic outdoor air,” they said.
However, experts stated that the purchase order was the government’s admission that pollution levels have become so dangerous that specialised equipment is needed to protect employees.
“Purchasing air purifiers is a convenience for ministers and officials who work in air-conditioned rooms. But what will road workers, construction workers, and school-going children do? Instead of spending on air purifiers, the government should focus more on addressing the root causes of pollution, such as stubble burning, vehicle emissions, and dust control,” an expert associated with an environmental think tank said, wishing anonymity.
This move by the government has also sparked political reactions. Opposition parties have alleged that this is merely a show and that the government has failed to implement any long-term plan to combat pollution.
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sanjeev Jha, reacting to the government order, said that children, the elderly, and ordinary people are breathing poison on the streets of Delhi, but the ministers of the BJP-led government have already made preparations to save their lives. “Fifteen new air purifiers are being purchased for the ministers' offices in the Secretariat. Each purifier costs Rs 36,345. Millions of rupees are being spent solely on ‘clean air’ for ministers. Promises to the public and clean air for ministers—this is the ‘Delhi model’,” he said.
Increased demand for air purifiers
Not just the government, but many people were also seen buying air purifiers for their homes and workplaces. The electronics market in Delhi-NCR has also seen a surge in demand. Many dealers have reported a 50 to 70 per cent increase in sales in the past few days.
Concerned about their health, people are purchasing purifiers priced between Rs 8,000 and Rs 80,000. However, this sudden price increase has increased the financial burden on ordinary consumers.
