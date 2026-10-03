ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Govt Mulls Bus Service To Bihar, Eastern UP This Festive Season

Buses parked at a depot in Delhi. ( ETV Bharat | File Photo )

New Delhi: The Delhi government is working on a plan to launch bus service from the national capital to Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh during Diwali and Chhath Puja to offer a convenient and safe travel option to passengers who usually struggle with long waiting lists and a shortage of confirmed train seats during the festive season.

The proposed bus service would be particularly beneficial for lakhs of migrant workers from the two states living in the national capital who travel to their native places to share the festive joy with near and dear ones this time of the year. As per the plan prepared by the Delhi Transport Department, a direct bus service is proposed to be launched between Delhi and various districts of Bihar. However, instead of starting operations on all routes simultaneously, the service will initially begin on two to three major routes. Subsequently, services to other cities will be launched based on an assessment of passenger demand and feedback. Currently, only private buses operate between Delhi and Bihar. Due to the absence of government bus service, private bus operators often charge arbitrary fares. To address this issue, the government is considering integrating private bus operators into this system, subject to established rules and standards.