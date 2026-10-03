Delhi Govt Mulls Bus Service To Bihar, Eastern UP This Festive Season
The bus service will benefit passengers who usually struggle with long waiting lists and a shortage of confirmed train seats during the festive season.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 12:11 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government is working on a plan to launch bus service from the national capital to Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh during Diwali and Chhath Puja to offer a convenient and safe travel option to passengers who usually struggle with long waiting lists and a shortage of confirmed train seats during the festive season.
The proposed bus service would be particularly beneficial for lakhs of migrant workers from the two states living in the national capital who travel to their native places to share the festive joy with near and dear ones this time of the year.
As per the plan prepared by the Delhi Transport Department, a direct bus service is proposed to be launched between Delhi and various districts of Bihar. However, instead of starting operations on all routes simultaneously, the service will initially begin on two to three major routes. Subsequently, services to other cities will be launched based on an assessment of passenger demand and feedback.
Currently, only private buses operate between Delhi and Bihar. Due to the absence of government bus service, private bus operators often charge arbitrary fares. To address this issue, the government is considering integrating private bus operators into this system, subject to established rules and standards.
The foundation for this plan was laid in August, when a reciprocal transport agreement between Delhi and Bihar spanning a 10-year period was drafted. Under this agreement, 18 potential routes connecting major Bihar districts, such as Patna, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur, and Purnia, were identified.
Since buses travelling from Delhi to Bihar will pass through Uttar Pradesh, they are likely to have stoppages in major cities like Noida, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur.
Additionally, the Delhi government is also planning to improve bus connectivity specifically with eastern Uttar Pradesh. Strict guidelines have been prepared for the buses to ensure a safe and eco-friendly journey for passengers. However, the Delhi Transport Corporation currently possesses only electric buses, which are unsuitable for such long-distance routes. Consequently, only CNG and diesel buses meeting BS-VI or higher emission standards will be deployed on this route. It remains to be seen whether the Delhi government will procure diesel buses or enter into an agreement with a private agency to operate the service between Delhi and Bihar.
A special committee of the Transport Department is currently finalising the routes, fares, and operational regulations. The government will make an official announcement regarding the initial routes, which are scheduled to be launched before Diwali and Chhath, and their respective fares only after the committee submits its final report.
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