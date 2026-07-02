ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Government Launches Green Drive Portal, Targets Plantation Of 70 Lakh Trees

New Delhi: The Delhi government has launched the Green Drive Portal, enabling residents to participate in the plantation of 70 lakh saplings under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign.

Launching the portal, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative offers online plantation bookings, free saplings and volunteer registration through a single digital platform.

The portal allows residents to book slots for plantation drives, register as 'Environmental Saviours', and obtain free saplings from the nearest government nursery.

The Chief Minister urged the residents of Delhi to join this public participation campaign and contribute towards building a cleaner, greener and healthier capital.

A large number of 'Delhi Green Warriors' participated in the event and pledged to take the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign to the masses and engage citizens in tree plantation and environmental protection.

Gupta stated that this portal is not merely a digital platform but a powerful medium for public participation, and residents can participate from anywhere using a cell phone or computer.