Delhi Government Launches Green Drive Portal, Targets Plantation Of 70 Lakh Trees
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has asked residents to book plantation slots, receive free saplings and join 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST|
Updated : July 2, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government has launched the Green Drive Portal, enabling residents to participate in the plantation of 70 lakh saplings under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign.
Launching the portal, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative offers online plantation bookings, free saplings and volunteer registration through a single digital platform.
The portal allows residents to book slots for plantation drives, register as 'Environmental Saviours', and obtain free saplings from the nearest government nursery.
The Chief Minister urged the residents of Delhi to join this public participation campaign and contribute towards building a cleaner, greener and healthier capital.
A large number of 'Delhi Green Warriors' participated in the event and pledged to take the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign to the masses and engage citizens in tree plantation and environmental protection.
Gupta stated that this portal is not merely a digital platform but a powerful medium for public participation, and residents can participate from anywhere using a cell phone or computer.
The portal offers four key services, including online booking of plantation slots, doorstep delivery of free saplings through the 'Vriksh Rath' service, a nursery locator to identify the location of the nearest government nursery and collection of free saplings directly from there.
Delhi residents can also register as Environmental Saviours to take part in conservation initiatives. Schools, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), offices, housing societies and institutions with adequate space for plantation can request free saplings, which will be delivered through the government's Vriksh Rath initiative.
Gupta said, "Delhi is moving forward today with a renewed environmental resolve. The government's objective is not merely to plant trees but to revitalise Delhi's natural ecosystem and build a clean, green, and healthy capital for future generations. The Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign symbolises our collective responsibility towards nature, motherhood, and future generations."
Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa remarked that the launch of the 'Green Drive Portal' is a significant step towards transforming environmental conservation into a mass movement. "Our goal is not just to plant 7 million saplings but to make every citizen of Delhi an active participant in building a green and clean city," said Sirsa.
The formal inauguration of the Ridge Forest Revitalisation Programme is scheduled in July and will be inaugurated by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah. Shah will plant saplings at various locations across the Ridge area, spanning from north to south. Under this campaign, 7 million saplings will be planted across the national capital.
Alongside the plantation campaign, 300 new electric buses and buses on new inter-state routes will be flagged off. A three-tier forest structure will be developed to strengthen the Ridge area's biodiversity, carbon sequestration capacity, and soil conservation.
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