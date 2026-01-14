ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Govt Inaugurates 81 New Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Total Centres Rise To 319

New Delhi: The Delhi government inaugurated 81 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across the national capital on Wednesday, strengthening ward and neighbourhood-level primary healthcare services.

The new centres were launched under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. They aim to provide free, accessible, and dignified healthcare close to people’s homes.

With this expansion, Delhi now has 319 operational Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, up from 238. The government plans to open 1,100 centres citywide in the coming months.

The Chief Minister inaugurated one of the centres in Nangal Raya in southwest Delhi, while Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra inaugurated the facility in the Four Block area of Geeta Colony, under the Krishna Nagar Assembly constituency.

Addressing the event, Malhotra said the BJP government in Delhi is fulfilling its election promises in a phased manner. “Today, 81 Arogya Mandirs have been inaugurated simultaneously across Delhi and dedicated to the public. Over the past 11 months, more than 200 such centres have been started,” he claimed.

He added that the government is renovating and repurposing existing buildings to set up these centres. This approach saves public funds. “At these Arogya Mandirs, patients get free doctor consultations, blood tests, and essential diagnostics. If needed, external tests will also be free. General physicians and specialist doctors will work here,” he said.

CM Gupta said the inauguration on the occasion of Makar Sankranti marked a major milestone. “With these 81 new centres, we are making healthcare more comfortable and accessible for Delhi’s residents. Our goal is to reach 1,100 Arogya Mandirs, and we are working continuously to achieve it,” she said.

She added that these centres function like primary hospitals and will help reduce the burden on major hospitals by offering treatment for general ailments in the residential neighbourhoods. Nearly 80 types of tests, maternity care, vaccinations, medicines, and access to doctors and nurses are available at these facilities.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the initiative would significantly strengthen preventive and accessible healthcare services. “These centres represent a major step in providing free, dignified and neighbourhood-level healthcare,” he said.