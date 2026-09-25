ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Govt Has Received Over 5,500 Applications For Incentives Under New EV Policy

New Delhi: The Delhi government has received 5,678 applications for incentives under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026 since its implementation in July this year, officials said on Thursday. Of the total applications received, as many as 1,664 have been processed, and Rs 4.8 crore have been released by the government under different incentive categories.

"Mostly, the applicants for incentives belonged to the two-wheeler EV category, accounting for 1,648 beneficiaries of the total applications processed -- with Rs 4.6 crore disbursed for two-wheelers of the total amount. "The remaining 4,014 applications are under process," a government official said.

The policy implemented from July 1 has received a total of 5,678 applications. Out of these, as many as 5,621 are for two-wheelers, government data showed. Under the EV policy, two-wheelers are eligible for an incentive of up to Rs 30,000 in the policy's first year, up to Rs 20,000 in the second year, and up to Rs 10,000 in the third year.