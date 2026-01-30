ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Govt Extends Water Bill Surcharge Waiver Scheme Till August 15, Says Minister Parvesh Verma

New Delhi: Delhi Water Minister Pravesh Verma on Friday extended the deadline for the water bill surcharge waiver scheme from January 31 to August 15, saying over three lakh people have availed the benefits till now.

"After the Delhi government and the Delhi Jal Board introduced the Late Payment Surcharge (LPSC) waiver scheme on water bills in October last year, we realised that people truly want to clear their outstanding bills. Previous governments used to send water bills worth lakhs of rupees even to small houses to scare people and later lied during elections by promising to waive those bills," Verma said at a press conference in Delhi Secretariat today.

Verma said there were 14,68,000 customers in the domestic category with pending water bills. "This scheme was supposed to end on January 31 and already 3,30,000 people, which is more than 20 percent of the consumers, have availed the benefits of the scheme. The total outstanding amount was Rs 11,111 crore and since the scheme started in October, Rs 1,493 crore of domestic consumers' outstanding bills have been waived. The total principal amount waived was Rs 557 crore. By Thursday evening, the Water Board had received Rs 430 crore in revenue from payment of outstanding bills."