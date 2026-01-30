Delhi Govt Extends Water Bill Surcharge Waiver Scheme Till August 15, Says Minister Parvesh Verma
Since rollout of LPSC waiver scheme on water bills in October last year, Delhi Jal Board has collected Rs 430 crore in revenue.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Water Minister Pravesh Verma on Friday extended the deadline for the water bill surcharge waiver scheme from January 31 to August 15, saying over three lakh people have availed the benefits till now.
"After the Delhi government and the Delhi Jal Board introduced the Late Payment Surcharge (LPSC) waiver scheme on water bills in October last year, we realised that people truly want to clear their outstanding bills. Previous governments used to send water bills worth lakhs of rupees even to small houses to scare people and later lied during elections by promising to waive those bills," Verma said at a press conference in Delhi Secretariat today.
Verma said there were 14,68,000 customers in the domestic category with pending water bills. "This scheme was supposed to end on January 31 and already 3,30,000 people, which is more than 20 percent of the consumers, have availed the benefits of the scheme. The total outstanding amount was Rs 11,111 crore and since the scheme started in October, Rs 1,493 crore of domestic consumers' outstanding bills have been waived. The total principal amount waived was Rs 557 crore. By Thursday evening, the Water Board had received Rs 430 crore in revenue from payment of outstanding bills."
According to the minister, after the introduction of the scheme, citizens have been coming forward to deposit their outstanding bills. "We are now upgrading the system. Since our government came to power, we have been receiving complaints from people that they were receiving bills worth thousands and lakhs of rupees. The reason for this was that during the Aam Aadmi Party government, Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers used to tell people not to pay their bills. However, this did not mean that the bills became zero. Instead, the bills continued to accumulate, and the interest on it also kept increasing. In a year, this interest rose to 36 percent," Verma said.
The minister said after the current government came to power, in the very first meeting of the Jal Board, the interest rate was significantly lowered. "Since we started the LPSC scheme, we have seen that the people of Delhi want to pay their water bills and clear their dues, but our Jal Board's billing system was very flawed. We have fixed it. The software being used in the billing system was very old and there was no scope for making any changes to it. Then we started updating the software. Now, we are completely revamping the entire billing system. This is gradually improving the entire process of water billing," he added.
