ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Govt Extends Free Bus Service To Transgender Persons

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday approved a proposal to extend free travel facilities to transgender persons on all buses operating under the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster schemes. The facility will be implemented on the same lines as the current arrangement for women, which allows for free travel with 'Pink Tickets'.

Following a meeting at the secretariat, Gupta shared the details of this decision with the media. "Our government is committed to ensuring a life of dignity and equal opportunities for every citizen of Delhi. The transgender community has long remained marginalised, and their mobility is often hindered due to financial constraints. This decision will not only result in financial savings for them but will also enhance their access to public services," she stated.

The transport department said the implementation of this scheme will be entirely modelled on the free travel scheme for women. Any individual belonging to the transgender community who is a resident of Delhi will be eligible to avail the benefits of this scheme by furnishing the requisite documents. Upon boarding a bus, they will be issued a special ticket by the conductor, the cost of which will be borne by the government. This facility will be available on both ordinary and AC buses operated by the DTC and the transport department under the cluster scheme across all routes.

Access to this facility will be granted based on a transgender certificate issued by the government or any other valid official identity card. The government believes that this initiative will not only alleviate financial burdens but will also help transform societal attitudes toward the transgender community as their visibility and presence on public buses increase.

Welcoming the move, organisations working for transgender rights said transportation is a crucial conduit for accessing education and healthcare services, and deem the provision of free travel as a commendable step. The transport department has now been directed to finalise the budgetary allocations for this scheme and to issue the official notification.

Delhi's chief electoral officer said approximately 1,200 transgender voters are currently listed in the electoral database. However, the actual number is believed to be significantly higher than this.

In July 2025, Gupta said a personalised travel pass bearing the holder's name and photograph would provide free travel facilities on all DTC and cluster buses for women and transgender residents aged 12 years and above. She described this initiative as a symbol of a safer, more transparent, and women-friendly Delhi.