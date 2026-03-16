Delhi Govt Extends Free Bus Service To Transgender Persons
This facility will be available on ordinary and AC buses operated by the DTC and the transport department under the cluster scheme across all routes.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday approved a proposal to extend free travel facilities to transgender persons on all buses operating under the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster schemes. The facility will be implemented on the same lines as the current arrangement for women, which allows for free travel with 'Pink Tickets'.
Following a meeting at the secretariat, Gupta shared the details of this decision with the media. "Our government is committed to ensuring a life of dignity and equal opportunities for every citizen of Delhi. The transgender community has long remained marginalised, and their mobility is often hindered due to financial constraints. This decision will not only result in financial savings for them but will also enhance their access to public services," she stated.
The transport department said the implementation of this scheme will be entirely modelled on the free travel scheme for women. Any individual belonging to the transgender community who is a resident of Delhi will be eligible to avail the benefits of this scheme by furnishing the requisite documents. Upon boarding a bus, they will be issued a special ticket by the conductor, the cost of which will be borne by the government. This facility will be available on both ordinary and AC buses operated by the DTC and the transport department under the cluster scheme across all routes.
Access to this facility will be granted based on a transgender certificate issued by the government or any other valid official identity card. The government believes that this initiative will not only alleviate financial burdens but will also help transform societal attitudes toward the transgender community as their visibility and presence on public buses increase.
Welcoming the move, organisations working for transgender rights said transportation is a crucial conduit for accessing education and healthcare services, and deem the provision of free travel as a commendable step. The transport department has now been directed to finalise the budgetary allocations for this scheme and to issue the official notification.
Delhi's chief electoral officer said approximately 1,200 transgender voters are currently listed in the electoral database. However, the actual number is believed to be significantly higher than this.
In July 2025, Gupta said a personalised travel pass bearing the holder's name and photograph would provide free travel facilities on all DTC and cluster buses for women and transgender residents aged 12 years and above. She described this initiative as a symbol of a safer, more transparent, and women-friendly Delhi.
The cards issued to women as well as to transgender individuals will be valid for a lifetime, permitting unlimited use of public transportation without any restrictions.
Women can Travel Without Pink Card for Now
Until the Pink Cards for all eligible women residents of Delhi are ready, women — whether from Delhi or from other states— may continue to travel for free on buses by obtaining a 'Pink Ticket' from the conductor. As of now, the DTC has not set a specific date after which free travel on buses will be restricted solely to the Pink Card holders. The existing system for bus travel remains unchanged. Meanwhile, the process of issuing 'Blue' and 'Yellow' cards for men has also commenced.
Aman Dev Chikara, deputy chief general manager (PR) of DTC, told ETV Bharat that no changes have been made to the current policy. "Women who have not yet received their Pink Card or NCMC (National Common Mobility Card) may continue to travel for free by obtaining a Pink Ticket. Women visiting from other states may also avail themselves of free travel by obtaining a Pink Ticket on the bus. However, women residing in Delhi are encouraged to obtain their Pink Cards free of cost using the Aadhaar card and the mobile number registered with it to avoid any potential inconvenience in the future," he added.
He further clarified that, for the time being, no rule has been enforced mandating that travel be undertaken exclusively via the Pink Card. "No specific timeframe or deadline has yet been established for the full implementation of this system. The department is currently in the initial phase of card issuance. Once a substantial number of cards have been issued, a future timeline may be announced based on the prevailing situation," Chikara added.
Eligible women residents of Delhi can obtain the Pink Saheli Smart Card free of cost from the 50 designated counters established by the DTC across the city. The Pink Saheli Card initiative was launched by the Delhi government on March 2, replacing the earlier pink paper system by the centre's "One Nation, One Card" initiative through the Pink NCMC card, making the free travel restricted for only Delhi residents.
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