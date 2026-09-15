ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Government Doubles Fixed Monthly Incentive Of Asha Workers From Rs 3,000 To Rs 6,000

New Delhi: There is good news for the women and health workers of Delhi. Taking a big step towards further strengthening the primary health system of the capital, the Rekha Gupta government has decided to double the monthly incentive of Asha workers. Now the fixed monthly incentive of Asha workers has been increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000.

A total of 6,725 Asha workers of Delhi will get direct financial benefits from this decision. Asha workers are the main backbone of the primary health system.

Giving information about the decisions after the meeting, Gupta said that Asha workers are the strongest link of Delhi's health system.

"They go from door to door to provide important health related information to the citizens, make families aware of vaccination and play an important role in the care of pregnant women and mothers. Apart from this, their contribution in organising health and nutrition days, various awareness campaigns, health surveys and community meetings has also been commendable. Even during the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic, these workers provided excellent services without caring for their lives. Normally, an ASHA worker is directly involved in the health care of about 2,000 people or 400 families," Gupta said.

The Chief Minister clarified that the government was considering increasing their honorarium and incentive amount.

"This decision has not only honoured the tireless work of ASHA workers but has also ensured their financial security. This will boost their morale and they will be able to discharge their duties with more enthusiasm and dedication," she said.