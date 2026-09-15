Delhi Government Doubles Fixed Monthly Incentive Of Asha Workers From Rs 3,000 To Rs 6,000
A total of 6,725 Asha workers of Delhi will get financial benefit from this decision; Asha workers are the main backbone of primary health system.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 9:39 PM IST
New Delhi: There is good news for the women and health workers of Delhi. Taking a big step towards further strengthening the primary health system of the capital, the Rekha Gupta government has decided to double the monthly incentive of Asha workers. Now the fixed monthly incentive of Asha workers has been increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000.
A total of 6,725 Asha workers of Delhi will get direct financial benefits from this decision. Asha workers are the main backbone of the primary health system.
Today, Delhi Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, expressed gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, Hon’ble Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji and Hon’ble Union Jal Shakti Minister Shri C. R. Patil Ji for the Kishau… pic.twitter.com/FlvVhfGgDT— CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) September 15, 2026
Giving information about the decisions after the meeting, Gupta said that Asha workers are the strongest link of Delhi's health system.
"They go from door to door to provide important health related information to the citizens, make families aware of vaccination and play an important role in the care of pregnant women and mothers. Apart from this, their contribution in organising health and nutrition days, various awareness campaigns, health surveys and community meetings has also been commendable. Even during the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic, these workers provided excellent services without caring for their lives. Normally, an ASHA worker is directly involved in the health care of about 2,000 people or 400 families," Gupta said.
The Chief Minister clarified that the government was considering increasing their honorarium and incentive amount.
"This decision has not only honoured the tireless work of ASHA workers but has also ensured their financial security. This will boost their morale and they will be able to discharge their duties with more enthusiasm and dedication," she said.
Kishau Project
The Cabinet of Delhi Government has expressed happiness over the agreement regarding the much-awaited Kishau Multipurpose Project. In the Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of CM Gupta, a motion of thanks to the Centre and allied states was passed.
The Chief Minister said that with this agreement, Delhi will be able to get additional water of 109.9 million cubic meters (MCM).
This will not only solve the drinking water shortage of Delhi but will also strengthen the long-standing demand for water on a long-term basis, she said, adding that this project will prove to be a milestone in terms of water security of the national capital.
The Chief Minister clarified that the benefits of the Kishau project are not limited to drinking water only, but it will also significantly improve the environmental flow (e-flow) of Yamuna river.
Getting adequate water flow will give unprecedented momentum to the Delhi government's campaigns to clean, purify and revive Yamuna. Along with this, it will also help in groundwater recharge, she said..
Gupta said that in the high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah last June, an agreement was reached between six states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi, which has now been given the form of a formal agreement.
This ambitious project to be built on the Tons river will help in improving water storage and management in the states of the upper Yamuna basin.
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