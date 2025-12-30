ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Govt Denies Claims Of Teachers Being Deployed For Stray Dog Count

New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of spreading misinformation, over claims that schoolteachers in the national capital have been deployed to count stray dogs.

Rejecting the allegation, Sood said no such order or circular has been issued by the Delhi government, and challenged the Opposition party to place any official document in the public domain to substantiate its claim.

‘False Campaign To Mislead People’

The controversy erupted after AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on X shared the screenshot of a circular, allegedly notified by the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE), and asked whether teachers should instruct students or monitor stray dogs. At a press conference in the Delhi Secretariat, Sood responded, saying, “The claim that teachers are being assigned the task of counting stray dogs is completely false. If the AAP has any such government order, they should place it before the public. Otherwise, they must apologise to the people of Delhi.”

He alleged that the party was deliberately misleading the public through social media. “The Aam Aadmi Party ran a campaign claiming Delhi’s teachers will now count stray dogs. This is a lie,” the minister added.

What The Government Directive Actually Says

Clarifying the government’s position, Sood said the Delhi DoE has only directed institutions to designate nodal officers to coordinate stray-dog related matters, in compliance with Supreme Court of India directions.

The Education Minister said, “There is no instruction assigning any specific role to teachers. The directive is about coordination and awareness, not counting dogs.”

An official DoE clarification stated, “No directions have been issued by the Directorate of Education concerning the assignment of specific duties to teachers.”