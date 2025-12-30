Delhi Govt Denies Claims Of Teachers Being Deployed For Stray Dog Count
Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood rejected AAP claims that teachers were deployed to count stray dogs, saying no such order exists.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 3:22 PM IST
Updated : December 30, 2025 at 3:38 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of spreading misinformation, over claims that schoolteachers in the national capital have been deployed to count stray dogs.
Rejecting the allegation, Sood said no such order or circular has been issued by the Delhi government, and challenged the Opposition party to place any official document in the public domain to substantiate its claim.
‘False Campaign To Mislead People’
The controversy erupted after AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on X shared the screenshot of a circular, allegedly notified by the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE), and asked whether teachers should instruct students or monitor stray dogs. At a press conference in the Delhi Secretariat, Sood responded, saying, “The claim that teachers are being assigned the task of counting stray dogs is completely false. If the AAP has any such government order, they should place it before the public. Otherwise, they must apologise to the people of Delhi.”
भाजपा की सरकार रोज़ अनर्गल ऑर्डर निकालती है, देखिए अब आवारा कुत्तों की ज़िम्मेदारी आई टीचरों पर।— Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) December 30, 2025
टीचर पढ़ायेंगे या आवारा कुत्ते देखेंगे । pic.twitter.com/pL4YuNIbSr
He alleged that the party was deliberately misleading the public through social media. “The Aam Aadmi Party ran a campaign claiming Delhi’s teachers will now count stray dogs. This is a lie,” the minister added.
What The Government Directive Actually Says
Clarifying the government’s position, Sood said the Delhi DoE has only directed institutions to designate nodal officers to coordinate stray-dog related matters, in compliance with Supreme Court of India directions.
The Education Minister said, “There is no instruction assigning any specific role to teachers. The directive is about coordination and awareness, not counting dogs.”
An official DoE clarification stated, “No directions have been issued by the Directorate of Education concerning the assignment of specific duties to teachers.”
The circular dated December 5, issued by the Caretaking Branch, asked district education officers to nominate nodal officers from schools, stadiums and sports complexes and submit their details in a prescribed format.
Linked To Supreme Court Safety Concerns
The Education Minister said the move is linked to public safety concerns flagged by the SC over stray dog incidents, particularly around schools. He added, “The focus is on awareness, who will inform authorities if an incident occurs, how treatment will be arranged for children, and how students can be educated about dog behaviour. This is not about diverting teachers from classrooms.”
Officials said nodal officers will serve as points of contact for coordination with civic agencies, and their details will be prominently displayed outside institutions for public awareness.
AAP Accused Of Distorting Facts
Sood further accused the AAP of repeatedly twisting facts on various issues. “Earlier, misinformation was spread claiming action would be taken against children dressed as Santa Claus, which was completely false. Similar confusion was created around Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) examinations and age limits,” he said.
Questioning the party’s intent, the minister added, “When the Rekha Gupta-led government is taking action against corruption and suspending guilty officials, why does the AAP feel uncomfortable?”
Teachers’ Concerns, Government Response
While some teachers’ associations expressed concern over non-academic responsibilities during the academic session, the government maintained that teaching duties remain unaffected. Officials clarified that the nodal officer role is administrative and coordination-based, not an additional classroom assignment.
Reiterating his challenge, Sood said, “If the AAP stands by its claims, it should produce the circular. Otherwise, it is clear this issue is based on political misinformation.”
