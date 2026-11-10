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Delhi Govt Declares November 16 As A Public Holiday For Chhath Puja

According to a notification issued by the general administration department, the holiday will apply to all government offices, autonomous bodies, and public sector undertakings (PSUs).

A file photo of CM Rekha Gupta inspects preparations at a ghat for Chhath Puja
A file photo of CM Rekha Gupta inspects preparations at a ghat for Chhath Puja (ETV Bhatat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 10, 2026 at 1:31 PM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: The Delhi government has declared November 16 (Monday) a public holiday for Chhath Puja. According to a notification issued by the general administration department, the holiday will apply to all government offices, autonomous bodies, and public sector undertakings.

All operations in these institutions will remain suspended on that day, allowing employees to celebrate the festival with their families, the notification issued in the name of the Lieutenant Governor states. It has been circulated to all major departments for information and compliance.

Notably, Delhi is home to millions of people hailing from the 'Purvanchal' region — specifically Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand — who observe 'Chhath Puja' as the most significant and sacred festival of the year. The latest decision of the government has sparked great enthusiasm and joy within the community.

Santosh Ojha of the Purvanchal Morcha welcomed the decision, noting that various social organisations and locals have hailed it as a public-friendly decision that further strengthens respect and faith toward cultural festivals.

A special attraction for the residents of Delhi this year will be an 11-kilometre-long Chhath Ghat being developed along the Munak Canal.

Spanning from the Outer Ring Road to Indralok, this ghat is being constructed with staircases and a cemented path on both sides to ensure convenience for the devotees from surrounding assembly constituencies. BJP national president Nitin Nabin will inaugurate the grand ghat on November 12 at an event near Singalpur village.

Compared with 1,326 last year, more than 1,400 ghats are being prepared for Chhath Puja in Delhi. Changing rooms for women, CCTV cameras at major ghats, adequate lighting, tents and round-the-clock cleaning arrangements are being ensured for the ritual.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed officials to complete the basic preparations at the ghats in advance so that only tasks such as filling them with water, putting up tents and cleaning remain towards the end.

Chhath Puja will be celebrated from November 13 to 16. In view of the winter, Gupta directed that adequately covered tents be arranged at large and medium-sized ghats wherever required.

Also Read

  1. Three Festival Specials Introduced Via MP To Ease Diwali, Chhath Travel Rush
  2. Foaming Yamuna, Looming Chhat Puja: How Effluents, Detergents & Bacteria Threaten Devotees

TAGGED:

CHHATH PUJA 2026
PUBLIC HOLIDAY FOR CHHATH
REKHA GUPTA
DELHI LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
NITIN NABIN

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