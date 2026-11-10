ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Govt Declares November 16 As A Public Holiday For Chhath Puja

A file photo of CM Rekha Gupta inspects preparations at a ghat for Chhath Puja ( ETV Bhatat )

New Delhi: The Delhi government has declared November 16 (Monday) a public holiday for Chhath Puja. According to a notification issued by the general administration department, the holiday will apply to all government offices, autonomous bodies, and public sector undertakings.

All operations in these institutions will remain suspended on that day, allowing employees to celebrate the festival with their families, the notification issued in the name of the Lieutenant Governor states. It has been circulated to all major departments for information and compliance.

Notably, Delhi is home to millions of people hailing from the 'Purvanchal' region — specifically Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand — who observe 'Chhath Puja' as the most significant and sacred festival of the year. The latest decision of the government has sparked great enthusiasm and joy within the community. Santosh Ojha of the Purvanchal Morcha welcomed the decision, noting that various social organisations and locals have hailed it as a public-friendly decision that further strengthens respect and faith toward cultural festivals. A special attraction for the residents of Delhi this year will be an 11-kilometre-long Chhath Ghat being developed along the Munak Canal.