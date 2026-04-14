Delhi Govt Clears 4.72-Km Yamuna Flood Wall Project, Target Set For 2027
To tackle recurring floods, Delhi plans a 4.72-km wall along the Yamuna to protect vulnerable areas before the 2027 monsoon season, reports Rahul Chauhan.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 5:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government has taken a major step towards protecting the capital from devastating floods caused by the Yamuna River. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the government has approved the construction of a flood protection wall along the Yamuna.
Under this project, a strong protective wall approximately 4.72 km long, will be built along the Ring Road, from Majnu Ka Tila to the Old Railway Bridge (ORB). The Chief Minister said the target is to complete the wall before the next flood season hits the Yamuna.
Wall To Prevent Floodwater From Entering Residential Areas
The CM said the wall proposal has been approved in the budget. The wall will keep Yamuna water out of residential areas. It will also protect sensitive areas such as Civil Lines, Kashmere Gate, Yamuna Bazaar, and Majnu Ka Tila.
For decades, when the Yamuna’s water rises, floodwater first enters Delhi through the low-lying areas by Majnu Ka Tila. From the major floods of 1978 to those in 2023 and 2025, this stretch of Ring Road has repeatedly been submerged, bringing the city to a standstill.
The CM stated that existing embankments cannot meet future challenges, so the government seeks a permanent solution.
Need For Permanent Flood Solution
According to official data, the Yamuna reached an all-time high of 208.66 metres in 2023, surpassing the previous record set in 1978. In 2025, the river also crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres, reaching 207.48 metres.
The CM warned that such flood risks will likely persist, and stated that the proposed wall offers a strong, long-term solution.
A Joint Flood Committee prepared the technical report in August 2024. Experts from the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune, conducted hydraulic model studies and analysed detailed data. The report clearly recommends building a strong flood-protection wall along this stretch of the Ring Road as the most effective long-term solution.
She also alleged that the previous government did not take adequate steps to prevent flooding, which is why these areas continue to experience flooding during heavy rain.
Target To Complete Before Monsoon 2027
CM Gupta said the wall will act as a strong barrier between the river and the city, preventing water from overflowing onto roads.
The wall will help prevent riverbank erosion and protect roads and nearby buildings. It will also stop illegal dumping of waste along the riverbanks. It will help preserve the Yamuna’s floodplain and ecosystem.
She expressed confidence that the Delhi government is committed to completing the project on a war footing, aiming to finish construction before the 2027 monsoon season.
The CM said the project is about more than just flood protection. It will strengthen urban infrastructure, support environmental conservation, and improve safety and quality of life for citizens.
She added that once completed, the project will provide Delhi with lasting relief from recurring floods.
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