ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Govt Clears 4.72-Km Yamuna Flood Wall Project, Target Set For 2027

New Delhi: The Delhi government has taken a major step towards protecting the capital from devastating floods caused by the Yamuna River. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the government has approved the construction of a flood protection wall along the Yamuna.

Under this project, a strong protective wall approximately 4.72 km long, will be built along the Ring Road, from Majnu Ka Tila to the Old Railway Bridge (ORB). The Chief Minister said the target is to complete the wall before the next flood season hits the Yamuna.

Wall To Prevent Floodwater From Entering Residential Areas

The CM said the wall proposal has been approved in the budget. The wall will keep Yamuna water out of residential areas. It will also protect sensitive areas such as Civil Lines, Kashmere Gate, Yamuna Bazaar, and Majnu Ka Tila.

For decades, when the Yamuna’s water rises, floodwater first enters Delhi through the low-lying areas by Majnu Ka Tila. From the major floods of 1978 to those in 2023 and 2025, this stretch of Ring Road has repeatedly been submerged, bringing the city to a standstill.

The CM stated that existing embankments cannot meet future challenges, so the government seeks a permanent solution.

Need For Permanent Flood Solution

According to official data, the Yamuna reached an all-time high of 208.66 metres in 2023, surpassing the previous record set in 1978. In 2025, the river also crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres, reaching 207.48 metres.

The CM warned that such flood risks will likely persist, and stated that the proposed wall offers a strong, long-term solution.