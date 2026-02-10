ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Government Withdraws Cases Filed By Previous AAP Regime Against Central Government, Lieutenant Governors and Bureaucrats

New Delhi: The Rekha Gupta-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi has withdrawn all cases filed against the central government, the Lieutenant Governors (LG) and bureaucrats during the tenure of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has termed these legal battles as ‘politically motivated’ and ‘a waste of resources’.

The Delhi government has stated that these cases filed by the previous government were not only motivated by political vendetta but were also severely disrupting administrative functioning. A proposal prepared by the Law Department under cabinet minister Kapil Mishra states that such litigation creates ‘difficulties’ and ‘administrative deadlock’ within the bureaucracy, directly impacting Delhi's policymaking and development projects.

The government believes that these lawsuits have instilled fear in officials and made them hesitant to take independent decisions. By withdrawing these cases, the government aims to create a harmonious environment between the administration and the LG.

The process of withdrawal of cases was expedited last year after the formation of the BJP government. Since these cases were pending before various benches of the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court, the government filed applications for early hearings in all the relevant courts. Recently, the High Court allowed the Delhi government to withdraw a petition challenging the LG’s decision to appoint lawyers of his choice in the cases pertaining to the farmers' protest and the Delhi riot. Similarly, in May last year, the Supreme Court also granted permission to withdraw seven cases filed against the LG.

A senior government official claimed that many of these cases were filed solely to score political points, and it was necessary to withdraw these cases to expedite public projects and administrative work. “Since the hearings were scheduled for different dates, we filed separate applications requesting the courts to close them,” he said.