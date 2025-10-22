ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Government To Develop 17 Model Chhath Ghats Along Yamuna: CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addresses a press conference on Chhath Puja preparations at the Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday announced that her government will develop 17 model Chhath ghats along the river Yamuna across Delhi and withdraw all cases registered against devotees for celebrating the festival on the banks of the river.

Chhath Puja, a four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, will be celebrated from October 25 to October 28 this year. The festival holds special significance for the Purvanchali community, which constitutes a large part of Delhi's population.

Addressing a press conference here, CM Gupta said, "For many years, the previous government had been preventing Chhath puja in the Yamuna. Now, our government has established 17 points, from Palla to Kalindi, where 'model Chhath ghats' are being constructed on the Yamuna River."

"Applications have been received for the construction of over 1,000 Chhath ghats. Atleast one model Chhath ghat will be built in every district. There will also be a shower of flowers on Chhath devotees performing the puja, and over 200 cultural programs will be held," she said.

According to Gupta, her government has also made arrangements for accessible toilets, drinking water and tea. "The government's effort is to ensure that devotees offer prayers in clean water," she added. A special cleanliness drive was also launched on Wednesday.